Clarksville Lauches New Naming Rights & Sponsorship Program For Parks & Facilities

- Ryan Patrick | VP SportsMan SolutionsCLARKSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Town of Clarksville is opening the door to new public-private partnerships with the launch of a comprehensive sponsorship and naming rights initiative for its Parks and Recreation programs. From the newly converted soccer complex to the community-favorite water park and golf course, businesses now have a chance to align their brand with some of Clarksville's most cherished spaces.Clarksville recently transformed its longtime local softball complex into a modern soccer facility to meet growing demand in the area. On April 15, Southern Indiana United and the Clarksville Parks and Recreation team officially cut the ribbon on the newly converted soccer fields at the Clarksville Soccer Complex in Lapping Park, marking a major milestone for youth sports in the region. This transformation complements the town's existing six-field little league complex, which has long been a hub for families and youth athletics.“We're proud to offer new ways for businesses and organizations to support the places that bring our community together,” said Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey.“Our Parks and Recreation facilities and sporting fields are the heart of our community, bringing families, neighbors, and visitors together. Your partnership will play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing these spaces, allowing us to provide quality amenities, upgraded equipment and engaging programs for all to enjoy. By partnering with local businesses and organizations, we create a win-win opportunity-supporting community wellness, while offering valuable exposure for our partners. Together, we can ensure our parks and recreation facilities remain vibrant, accessible and a source of pride for our town.”In addition to the youth sports fields, sponsorship opportunities will include the Wooded View Golf Course, Clarksville Cove Water Park, playground naming rights, and“Powered By” branding at the local amphitheater. The initiative offers a variety of packages at different levels, making participation accessible for both small local businesses and larger regional companies.“This isn't uncommon-municipalities and organizations across the state are already doing this,” said Ryan Patrick, Vice President of Sportsman Solutions, which was hired by the Town of Clarksville to oversee the sponsorship program.“Grand Park in Westfield has formed impactful partnerships with local businesses, and the new Fishers Event Center includes multiple sub-sponsorship tiers. Clarksville is a blank canvas. They have a lot of opportunities for a company to come and partner and really help drive growth across the park system. Not only will a sponsor gain incredible brand visibility, they'll also be helping offset mandatory park system costs so Clarksville can continue offering great experiences for years to come.”Clarksville officials and SportsMan Solutions now will head to market with plans of securing partners before the summer season starts.Businesses interested in learning more are encouraged to act quickly, as sponsorship opportunities will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. SportsMan Solutions will prioritize outreach to local and regional companies before opening the program to national partners, ensuring hometown businesses have the first chance to align their brand with Clarksville's parks, programs, and premier public spaces. Interested parties can contact Ryan Patrick at ...

Jacob Goyke

Sportsman Solutions

email us here

+1 515-954-8991

Video Courtesy of WHAS11: Clarksville holds ribbon cutting for new Ashland Park Playground

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.