Partner Real Estate Announces Stunning New Listing In West Covina By Todd Troendle And Rudy Lira Kusuma

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner Real Estate is proud to present a beautifully updated, move-in-ready townhome now available at 3658 Ivory Lane, West Covina, CA 91792 . Listed by Todd Troendle (DRE #02097909) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) , this end-unit gem is the largest model in the community, ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac near the Walnut border.With three spacious bedrooms, multiple designer-upgraded bathrooms, and an open-concept floor plan, this home offers modern comfort and style in every detail. The living room boasts soaring cathedral ceilings and a cozy fireplace, while the fully renovated kitchen features sleek cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The generous primary suite includes a double-door entry and extensive closet space.Homeowners will appreciate the added value of HOA-covered amenities, including fire insurance, water, trash, roof maintenance, and access to the community pool and spa.“This property checks every box - location, layout, and luxury upgrades,” said listing agent Todd Troendle.“It's a rare opportunity for buyers looking for a spacious and turnkey home in one of West Covina's most desirable neighborhoods.”Key Highlights:End-unit in a peaceful cul-de-sacLargest floor plan in the communityRemodeled kitchen & bathroomsCathedral ceilings & fireplaceCommunity pool and spaClose to top-rated schools, shopping, and freewaysFor more information or to schedule a private showing, contact: Todd Troendle at 909-294-9368Visit:About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is redefining the real estate experience by providing clients and agents with cutting-edge tools, strategic marketing, and full-service support. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the firm empowers buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals to succeed in today's dynamic market.

