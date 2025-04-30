Bihar: Ex-MLA Anant Singh Gets A Day's Parole To Attend Family Wedding (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 30 (IANS) Former legislator and strongman leader Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', made a dramatic return to public view on Wednesday after being released on a one-day parole from Beur Central Jail, Patna.

Speaking briefly to reporters at a wedding function in his native village Ladma under Barh sub-division, Singh made a striking claim.

“I have the ticket for Mokama. It feels good to be back in the village. I will stay overnight and return to Patna tomorrow. Hopefully, I will be released from jail within 10 to 20 days.”

This statement sparked visible joy and anticipation among his followers, many of whom believe that Singh's release could shake up local political equations, particularly in the Mokama region, where he retains considerable influence.

The one-day parole was granted by the MP/MLA court to allow Singh to attend a family wedding ceremony. Anant Singh arrived at his ancestral village, Ladma in the Barh sub-division, where a large crowd of supporters greeted him with slogans and cheers.

Emotions ran high as people clamoured to see their leader, with chants of“Chhote Sarkar Zindabad” echoing through the gathering. Singh was attending the wedding of his cousin brother Biranchi Singh's daughter.

His presence at the event quickly became a massive public spectacle, with villagers and supporters visibly emotional and excited. Anant Singh is lodged in Beur jail since the firing incident in Nauranga-Jalajpur village took place on January 23 this year when former MLA

Anant Singh and the Sonu-Monu gang were involved in exchange for firing over 200 rounds. Nauranga-Jalalpur is a native village of Sonu-Monu and Anant Singh went there to release a house allegedly captured by the Sonu-Monu gang.

On January 24, when Anant Singh surrendered before the Barh Sub-Divisional Court. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days and is currently lodged in Beur jail.

Anant Singh won the Bihar assembly election 2020 on an RJD ticket from Mokama.