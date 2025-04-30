MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Eisai Representative Corporate Officer and CEO Haruo Naito Awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star

TOKYO, Apr 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that its Representative Corporate Officer and CEO Haruo Naito has been selected to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star at the 2025 Spring Conferment of Decorations. The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star is awarded to individuals who have made distinguished contributions to Japan or the Japanese public in various areas of society. The conferral ceremony will take place at the Imperial Palace on May 9, 2025.

As the Representative Corporate Officer and CEO of Eisai, Haruo Naito has been promoting patient-centric management based on the human health care Concept (hhc Concept) for many years. As a result, he has contributed to fulfilling global healthcare needs through the development of innovative new drugs, including Alzheimer's disease and anti-cancer treatments, as well as continued efforts in global health, such as addressing neglected tropical diseases. He has also been recognized for leading discussions on various institutional reforms, including the drug pricing system and R&D tax system, on behalf of industry associations such as the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, contributing to the improvement of public health quality and the healthy development of the industry.

Comment from Haruo Naito on Receiving the Decoration

I am deeply honored to have been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star. Since assuming the position of Representative Director and President of Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1988, I have established that patients are the main figures in healthcare. By having our employees spend time with the patients to understand their anxieties, and driven by a strong desire to relieve them somehow, we have been promoting the creation of innovations to meet unmet needs, particularly in the dementia and oncology areas.

With a strong belief in delivering these new treatments to patients who need them regardless of the healthcare system or income level of each country, I have worked to improve access to medicines in countries including developing and emerging nations. Through the activities of industry associations, I have also been committed to the development of the pharmaceutical industry, whose mission is to protect the lives and health of the public.

With this honor, I intend to strive even harder to fulfill my mission of increasing satisfaction for patients in Japan and around the world, contributing to health and welfare, and working towards relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities.

Biography of Haruo Naito

Born on December 27, 1947

Mar. 1972 - Graduated from Keio University Faculty of Business and Commerce

Jun. 1974 - Received MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management Oct. 1975 - Joined Eisai

Apr. 1983 - Senior Director, R&D Promotion Department, Eisai Jun. 1983 - Director, Eisai

Apr. 1985 - General Manager, R&D, Eisai Jun. 1985 - Managing Director, Eisai

Jun. 1986 - Representative Director and Senior Managing Director, Eisai Jun. 1987 - Representative Director and Deputy President, Eisai

Apr. 1988 - Representative Director and President, Eisai

Jun. 2003 - Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eisai Jun. 2004 - Director, President (Representative Corporate Officer) and CEO, Eisai

Jan. 2006 - Chair, The Naito Foundation (current)

Jun. 2014 - Director, Representative Corporate Officer and CEO, Eisai (current)

Industry Association History

May 1998 - Vice President, Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association

May 1998 - Vice President, Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Associations of Japan May 1998 - President, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association of Tokyo

Nov. 2009 - President, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations May 2012 - President, Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Associations of Japan

May 2016 - Vice President, Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Associations of Japan May 2016 - Chairman, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association of Tokyo

Major Honors Received

Apr. 1999 - Awarded Honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by the United Kingdom

Jun. 2014 - Awarded Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) by the United Kingdom

