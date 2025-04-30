Khamasini Low Brings Heat, Local Rain Stability Expected Through Saturday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- A Khamasini low-pressure system is currently affecting Jordan, driving a sharp increase in temperatures and raising dust levels across several regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to rise 8–9 C above the seasonal average, with relatively hot conditions prevailing in most areas, and hotter weather in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Medium- to high-altitude clouds are forecast throughout the day, with a chance of light and short-lived rain showers in limited parts of western Jordan during the afternoon. Some of these showers may be accompanied by thunder.Winds will be moderate and southeasterly, intensifying by midday with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. These winds are expected to raise dust, particularly in desert areas, leading to low visibility.Dust concentrations are expected to increase during the night across most parts of the Kingdom, resulting in further visibility reduction. The weather will be relatively cold over the highlands and milder in other regions, with clouds forming at various altitudes.Late-night rain showers are forecast in western areas, with occasional thunder. Winds will shift from active southwesterlies to northwesterlies by dawn.The JMD has issued multiple warnings, including a risk of poor horizontal visibility due to blowing dust, especially on external roads during the evening and overnight hours. The public is also advised to exercise caution on wet roads and for individuals with respiratory conditions to avoid dusty environments.On Thursday, a significant drop in temperatures is expected, bringing conditions back to seasonal averages. The weather will be generally mild across the country, with clouds at varying altitudes. Intermittent rain is forecast in the western regions, while dusty conditions are expected to persist in the eastern and southeastern areas. There is also a possibility of rain, sometimes accompanied by thunder, during the afternoon. Winds will be moderate northwesterlies, occasionally becoming active.Friday will bring continued mild weather to most regions, with warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Scattered medium- and high-altitude clouds will appear, and westerly winds will be moderate, picking up at intervals.Similar conditions will persist into Saturday, with temperatures remaining mild in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will again be moderate and westerly, with occasional gusts.Forecast temperatures for Wednesday show a wide range across the Kingdom. In East Amman, highs are expected to reach 33 C with lows around 15 C, while West Amman will see slightly cooler conditions at 31 C / 13 C. The northern highlands are forecast at 28 C / 11 C, and the Sharah highlands at 30 C / 12 C.Significantly hotter conditions are expected in the Badia, where temperatures will reach 38 C during the day and 17 C at night. The plains will experience 34 C / 16 C. In the Jordan Valley, the northern region is expected to reach 38 C with lows around 19 C, while the southern valley will be among the hottest areas at 40 C / 21 C.Similarly, the Dead Sea is forecast at 39 C / 20 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba will record temperatures of 40 C during the day and 21 C at night.