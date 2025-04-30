Statistics Department: Average Monthly Wage Reached JD 544 In 2022

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) – The Department of Statistics released new data on Tuesday showing that the average monthly wage for workers in public and private sectors in Jordan reached JD 544 in 2022, with notable disparities between men and women across both sectors.According to the data, the average monthly wage for men was JD 561, while women earned an average of JD 503. Public sector employees had a higher average income, with wages averaging JD 646 in 2022 (JD 682 for men and JD 587 for women). In contrast, private sector workers earned an average of JD 493, with men averaging JD 511 and women JD 439.The department's statement, issued on the occasion of International Workers' Day, also addressed broader labor market indicators. Jordan's unemployment rate in 2024 dropped by 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous year, settling at 21.4 percent. Male unemployment stood at 18.2 percent, reflecting a 1.4-point decline, while female unemployment increased by 2.2 points to reach 32.9 percent.The statement noted a significant rise in the number of workers insured by the Social Security Corporation, growing from 366,000 in 2000 to around 1.5 million in 2023.Despite these gains, Jordanian workers continue to face persistent challenges. The influx of expatriate labor has intensified competition in the job market, limiting opportunities for local workers across various economic sectors. Additionally, unemployment rates remain relatively high despite sustained mitigation efforts.Women's economic participation remains below target levels. The revised economic participation rate for Jordanian women defined as the proportion of economically active women aged 15 and over stood at 14.9 percent in 2024.The department noted that Jordan's labor movement has made substantial progress over the past five decades, benefiting from national unity, supportive policies, and cooperation with development partners.Jordan was among the first Arab nations to establish labor organizations, with the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions founded in 1954. The Federation played a key role in the establishment of the Confederation of Arab Workers and has actively participated in regional labor events since its inception.