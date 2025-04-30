Vice President Of Republic Of Benin​ Meets With Qatar's Acting Charge D'affaires

Cotonou: Vice President of the Republic of Benin, HE Mariam Chabi Talata, met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Benin, Hamad bin Dhaen Al Kuwari. Throughout the meeting, they discussed the collaborative relationship between the two countries.

