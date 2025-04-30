‘See The Savings’: Guwahati Jan Aushadhi Kendra Shows Medicine Price Gaps With Market Rates

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 30 (IANS) In Assam's Guwahati city, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra has emerged as a boon for the poor and underprivileged, offering quality medicines at highly affordable prices. The initiative has significantly reduced the financial burden of medical expenses while ensuring better access to healthcare for the needy. Locals have praised the scheme and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Heavy footfall has been reported at Jan Aushadhi Kendras across Guwahati. Beneficiaries say the scheme has brought a remarkable change in their lives, as essential medicines are now available at 50–70 per cent lower prices compared to regular pharmacies.

Many said the initiative is especially beneficial for those from economically weaker sections. A standout feature of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Guwahati is the prominently displayed rate comparison list, which shows the prices of medicines sold at the Kendra alongside their prices at regular pharmacies-enabling customers to clearly see the savings and make informed choices.

Bilaluddin, one of the beneficiaries, told IANS: "We get medicines at much cheaper rates from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. At regular pharmacies, we had to pay a lot more. The low prices here help us immensely. This is a great scheme by PM Modi, and I want to thank him for this."

Another customer shared similar sentiments, saying: "The government's scheme is helping people a lot. Patients are getting quality medicines at affordable rates. Everyone is benefiting. I urge people to buy medicines from here. The quality is excellent."

The store operator also confirmed that the response from customers has been overwhelming.

"There is a steady rush of customers at our store. Medicines here are 50–90 per cent cheaper than other pharmacies. There's no compromise on quality; all drugs are tested in laboratories before reaching the shelves. Customers find them effective, and we're thankful to PM Modi for launching such a helpful scheme. Medicines worth Rs 2,000 elsewhere are available here for Rs 500–700, clearly benefiting the poor."

The Jan Aushadhi Scheme, which aims to provide generic medicines at affordable rates, is proving to be a game-changer in ensuring healthcare equity in urban and semi-urban areas like Guwahati.