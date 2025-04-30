Local Greek Of Princeton Wins The 2025 Quality Business Award For The Best Restaurant In Princeton, New Jersey

Local Greek of Princeton Logo

Outside View

Inside View

Local Greek Food

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Restaurant in Princeton, New Jersey has been awarded to Local Greek of Princeton. This recognition honors Local Greek of Princeton for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Since 2017, Local Greek of Princeton has been a popular restaurant in Princeton, recognized for its high-quality food and exceptional service. For over eight years, Local Greek of Princeton has focused on bringing authentic Greek recipes and culture to the Princeton area to fulfill their goal of taking their customers on a delicious journey to the beauties of Greece. Customers enjoy authentic Greek cuisine at Local Greek of Princeton prepared by the chef and owner Stratos Karabasis and his talented team. Their extensive menu spans from appetizers (meze) like tzatziki, dolmades, and flaming saganaki, to classic entrees such as gyro, souvlaki, kofta, mousakas, and pastitsio. Seafood options like calamari and octopus, fresh salads, homemade breads, pastries, and desserts like baklava and portokalopita round out the offerings. Guests of Local Greek of Princeton can enjoy their meal in a cozy indoor setting or on the outdoor patio. Special event catering is offered by Local Greek of Princeton to homes and businesses. Local Greek of Princeton is also available for delivery on Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grub Hub. Proudly serving Princeton and the surrounding communities, Local Greek of Princeton is dedicated to delivering delicious Greek meals and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Local Greek of Princeton stood out as a great restaurant. Known for its dedicated and friendly team, Local Greek of Princeton has earned a strong reputation within the Princeton community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied customers. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from customers who were highly impressed by Local Greek of Princeton's food and exceptional service:“devoured this food!! it is so yum. we got the mixed spread mezze. the spicy feta dip and hummus was my fave. I then got the Terina, sooo good. it's like layers of eggplant and feta baked in a tomato based sauce. we also got stuffed peppers with rice. the peppers themselves were a little sweet but it came with a side of lemon potatoes that were to die for. I want to come back and try more dishes! the patio ambiance in the summer is beautiful."“If you're ever in the Princeton, New Jersey area, I highly recommend the Local Greek restaurant, located at 44 Leigh Avenue in Princeton. My companion & I haven't eaten much Greek food for comparison, but we heard several fellow diners say that the food served here is authentic Greek fare. We shared two entrees, the Moussakas & the Greek Gyro Platter. Both meals were delicious! Moussakas is a casserole made of ground beef, bechamel sauce, eggplant & potato. The Greek Gyro Platter was available with a choice of chicken, beef, lamb or pork, veggies or zucchini fritters, wrapped in a pita with tzatziki, onions & tomatoes. It's served with the village salad & one side. We chose the chicken option & the Greek style lemon potatoes for our side dish. We were both quite pleased with our selections.... Our server was Evelina, who was very sweet, efficient & appropriately attentive to us. Kudos also to the support staff who hustled to refill water glasses & clear away empty plates. For dessert, we shared a good sized serving of Baklava, which is a traditional, layered pastry made from filo pastry, almonds, walnuts & Greek honey. We finished off our meal with Greek coffee. My only regret is that we don't live in the area because the Local Greek restaurant would definitely be on our Go-To List!"“We had an amazing dinner at Local Greek in Princeton last night. Restaurant has a great atmosphere with white tile walls and comfortable, wooden tables. It has a nice vibe. The food was delicious. We had Dolmades and Octopus for appetizers and two awesome lamb dishes for dinner (Lamb shank and Mistos lamb). Our server, Ricardo, was friendly, knowledgeable and professional. We will ask for him again!"“My experience at this store was a really wonderful time. I came from Japan and was warmly welcomed by my colleagues at my American company. At that time, I came to this Greek restaurant through the introduction of a person from Turkey. All the dishes are delicious and culturally distinctive, and I am very satisfied. The atmosphere of the shop is a homely space where you can relax. You can bring your own alcohol, so you can enjoy your favorite wine with the restaurant's food. We were able to enjoy the unique Greek delicacies until the final dessert. I want to go again."The Local Greek of Princeton team consistently prepares delicious, authentic Greek food for their customers.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Local Greek of Princeton, please visit the company's website .Contact:Quality Business Awards...

The Team

Local Greek of Princeton

+1 609-285-2969

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.