Complimentary Mindful May Meditation Program Launches On Life Time App During National Mental Health Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed by Life Time's wellness experts to help individuals create a daily, sustainable mindfulness habit, the program delivers guided, five-minute meditation sessions throughout the month easily accessed on the app. With a focus on five core wellness themes:, and, participants can explore practices that seamlessly fit into a busy lifestyle. The program also prompts users to make a post-session in-app journal entry to reinforce the benefits of mindfulness.

"In today's fast paced, hyperconnected world, many are overwhelmed by chronic stress and emotional burnout, struggling to find accessible mindfulness practices that resonate," said Jessie Syfko, Vice President of Group Training and Studio Classes at Life Time. "Our complimentary Mindful May program is a powerful, approachable way to incorporate meditation into our daily lives, no matter your schedule or experience level."

Mindful May is part of Life Time's broader commitment to supporting holistic health through its complimentary app. Available to all users, it offers a wide range of tools and resources to build healthier routines, including:



Access to Classes: Choose from hundreds of on-demand classes and livestream classes ranging from five to 60 minutes, led by top Life Time instructors.

Custom Health Programs: Access step-by-step, trackable programs, including Glute Camp, 6-Week Shred, Fit & Focused, D.TOX, and a 12-Week half marathon training plan.

Healthy Content: Explore thousands of editorial articles from Experience Life magazine, recipes, product recommendations, podcasts, and pickleball training videos. Life Time's AI Companion C: L.C is being trained in all aspects of Life Time's athletic country clubs, programs and services to quickly assist members with personalized content and recommendations that enhance their experiences and help them save time. Currently available for club members and coming soon for all users of the Life Time app.

Users can also purchase Life Time's trusted, proprietary LTH supplement line and other wellness essentials directly through the LT Shop on the Life Time app. The LT Shop has protein, creatine, vitamins, fish oil and more for sale, along with apparel, recovery tools and other products.

The Life Time Digital app is available to download in the Apple and Google App Stores.

