Police Seize Nearly UAH 20 Billion Worth Of Russian Property In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Police of Ukraine continues systematic work to identify, seize and transfer assets related to Russian capital to the state, and the total value of the seized property reaches UAH 20 billion.

This was announced by the First Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Head of the Main Investigation Department Maksym Tsutskiridze, Ukrinform reports citing the NPU Communication Department.

“Police investigators have seized property of the aggressor country worth almost 20 billion,” he said.

According to him, the police continue to identify assets that are somehow connected to Russia.

“We have seized more than a hundred objects - these are fields, factories, office centers and other assets,” the first deputy head of the NPU said.

Tsutskiridze said that more than 17 billion of the seized assets have already been transferred to the state-owned Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA ).

He informed that the funds received from the sale of these assets go to the state budget and are used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the restoration of critical infrastructure destroyed as a result of hostilities.

According to him, the police pays special attention to documenting attempts to transfer assets abroad.

signs 10 asset management agreements in 202

The First Deputy Head of the NPU noted that the police, in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office, are doing everything necessary to ensure that no asset owned or associated with Russian business remains in the shadows.

“Not a single hryvnia should work for the economy of the aggressor state,” Tsutskiridze said.

As reported, the National Police of Ukraine stopped the activities and seized the property of the sanctioned group of companies , which continued to operate despite the arrest and suspension of subsoil use permits.