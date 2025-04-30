Jointm Announces Join Qi AP7: Enterprise-Grade Wifi 7
JoinTM Announces Join Qi AP7: delivering WiFi 7 as a service.Post thi
Complete WiFi 7 Solution with Cloud Management
Orion with Qi AP7 includes:
-
State-of-the-art WiFi 7 access points delivering multi-gigabit speeds, improved latency, dynamic radio performance and enhanced connectivity
Enterprise-grade network switches engineered for optimal WiFi 7 performance
Comprehensive network management with Join Graphite, the powerful cloud-based network operating platform
Proactive monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimization services with Join OpsIQ
The solution eliminates pricing complexity and uncertainty while providing customers with the latest WiFi technology, expert management, and predictable recurring costs.
Transforming Enterprise Wireless Connectivity
WiFi 7 marks a significant advancement in wireless technology, offering theoretical speeds up to 46 Gbps, dramatically lower latency, and superior performance, even in congested environments. "As applications grow more demanding and wireless becomes the primary mode of connectivity, high-performance WiFi is no longer optional-it's essential," stated Karl May, Join CEO. "Join Qi AP7 enables organizations to deliver the seamless, secure wireless experiences their users expect."
Join Orion with WiFi 7 is ideal for organizations looking to adopt a NaaS model incrementally. Qi AP7 can be deployed in existing environments without requiring a full network conversion, providing a simple path for businesses to upgrade to next-generation WiFi performance.
Availability
Join Orion with WiFi 7 will be available for deployment starting May 12, 2025. Join is also offering a free WiFi Audit for companies interested in identifying performance gaps, security risks, or optimization opportunities for their wireless networks. For more information, visit the Join website or contact [email protected] or 415-366-5638.
About Join Digital
Join Digital is a leading provider of networking technology and network-as-a-service solutions. Join delivers radically simplified, cost-effective cloud-native networks for enterprise campus, branch, and distributed offices, and retail, hospitality and other environments.
Learn more at
Media Contact:
Amy Hawman
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
SOURCE Join Digital
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment