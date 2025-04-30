Jointm Announces Join Qi AP7: Enterprise-Grade Wifi 7

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With Join Qi AP7, we're future-proofing network infrastructures to support AI-powered workflows, high-density offices, and high-performance secure networks that deliver exceptional guest experiences in hospitality and retail environments. This isn't just an upgrade - it's a leap," said Shashi Sastry, VP of Product. "This new generation of technology, delivered as a service, gives companies greater economic and operational flexibility when refreshing their networks to the latest wireless generation. By delivering WiFi 7 as a service, we give organizations access to the latest technology and enhanced security, while simplifying operations through a predictable subscription model."

JoinTM Announces Join Qi AP7: delivering WiFi 7 as a service.

Complete WiFi 7 Solution with Cloud Management

Orion with Qi AP7 includes:



State-of-the-art WiFi 7 access points delivering multi-gigabit speeds, improved latency, dynamic radio performance and enhanced connectivity

Enterprise-grade network switches engineered for optimal WiFi 7 performance

Comprehensive network management with Join Graphite, the powerful cloud-based network operating platform Proactive monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimization services with Join OpsIQ

The solution eliminates pricing complexity and uncertainty while providing customers with the latest WiFi technology, expert management, and predictable recurring costs.

Transforming Enterprise Wireless Connectivity

WiFi 7 marks a significant advancement in wireless technology, offering theoretical speeds up to 46 Gbps, dramatically lower latency, and superior performance, even in congested environments. "As applications grow more demanding and wireless becomes the primary mode of connectivity, high-performance WiFi is no longer optional-it's essential," stated Karl May, Join CEO. "Join Qi AP7 enables organizations to deliver the seamless, secure wireless experiences their users expect."

Join Orion with WiFi 7 is ideal for organizations looking to adopt a NaaS model incrementally. Qi AP7 can be deployed in existing environments without requiring a full network conversion, providing a simple path for businesses to upgrade to next-generation WiFi performance.

Availability

Join Orion with WiFi 7 will be available for deployment starting May 12, 2025. Join is also offering a free WiFi Audit for companies interested in identifying performance gaps, security risks, or optimization opportunities for their wireless networks. For more information, visit the Join website or contact [email protected] or 415-366-5638.

About Join Digital

Join Digital is a leading provider of networking technology and network-as-a-service solutions. Join delivers radically simplified, cost-effective cloud-native networks for enterprise campus, branch, and distributed offices, and retail, hospitality and other environments.

