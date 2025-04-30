Novolex Brand Eco-Products Earns National Award For Reusable Foodservice Containers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed in partnership with reuse systems innovator OZZI, Veda brand containers are designed for durability, repeated use and seamless integration into foodservice operations. They feature OZZI's proprietary tracking and collection technology and are primarily designed for closed-system environments like colleges and universities, corporate campuses, military bases and hospitals. Made from durable polypropylene, the containers have been tested to withstand a minimum of 1,000 commercial washes and are certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) to meet food protection and safety standards.

"Reuse is a critically important element of the waste diversion toolkit," said Wendell Simonson, Director of Marketing at Eco-Products. "We're excited to bring the same passion to reusable systems that has defined our approach to compostability, and believe the two solutions can be complementary while reuse gains traction."

By fully implementing trackable Veda containers, foodservice operations can reduce landfill waste, conserve valuable raw materials, reduce energy use and save on long-term costs.

Each Veda container features a unique barcode compatible with OZZI's collection systems, which include "smart" return machines that scan the containers and reward users with a token or other incentive for returning the containers to be rewashed and reused. These systems, which support integration with platforms like CBORD and Atrium, are achieving up to 97% collection rates in closed-loop programs across campuses, corporate sites and hospitals.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for the American Business Awards in a wide range of categories. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 10. Tickets are now on sale .

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence and hard work."



Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at .

