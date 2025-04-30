Fabrix.Ai Successfully Concludes First Of Its Kind Agentic AI Demo Day And Joins AGNTCY Collective

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The virtual event featured live demonstrations of the company's purpose-built, enterprise-ready agentic AI platform. It focused on practical operational use cases and addressed the challenges of implementing autonomous AI agents in enterprise operational environments.

Andy Thurai, VP analyst of The Field CTO , provided an overview of the Enterprise Agentic AI market and how the Operational Intelligence industry has evolved from point solutions like Observability and AIOps to comprehensive operational solutions using AI agents. He added, "AI agents are set to transform the operational world. However, there are challenges around bias, ethics, hallucinations, etc., and only a handful of companies have succeeded in making these solutions enterprise-ready. Fabrix is one among them, based on their briefing.

"Last week's AI Demo Day represented a significant milestone in bringing agentic AI to enterprise operations," said Shailesh Manjrekar, CMO of Fabrix. "Attendees witnessed firsthand how Fabrix's Agentic AI Operational Intelligence Platform circumvents the challenges of stochastic and non-deterministic processes to deliver an enterprise-ready solution with robust guardrails and security features."

Enterprise-Ready Agentic Platform Key Highlights

The event was the first of its kind, where Fabrix highlighted key capabilities of its purpose-built, Agentic AI Operational Intelligence platform.



Build, deploy, and orchestrate AI agents for out-of-the-box use cases like anomaly detection and event intelligence using Agent Studio.

Govern AI agents with AI Persona-based Guardrails, providing checks and balances for access to tools, data, and models as per user groups and domains.

MCP Client support for GenAI Co-pilot and AI Agent Studio

Fabrix's MCP Server for Fabrix's Data Fabric and Automation Fabric, exposing 1000+ data and automation source integrations and discovering other MCP Servers

Multi-agent and Multi-domain support with Google's A2A protocol for discovery and executing Chain of Thoughts

Quality control of the agents with observability, explainability and testing of each task graph node Leverage existing data sources like Splunk, Elastic, Data Lakes with Fabrix's data abstraction capabilities without having to re-ingest data, correlating the data silos and gleaning actionable insights.

Ecosystem Partners Showcase Enterprise capabilities

The Demo Day featured presentations from several key ecosystem partners:



Cisco, Outshift Agency, and the Open Source Collaborative Collective presented on the "internet of agents," exploring the future of interconnected AI systems



IBM Consulting demonstrated its Guardian guardrails and models, highlighting different approaches to implementing AI safeguards

Tumeryk , an AI security startup, showcased its AI Trust Score based on NVIDIA Nemo guardrails, emphasizing how guardrails function at different levels within the system.

Fabrix Joins AGNTCY Collective

Fabrix announced its participation in the AGNTCY collective during the event, joining CrewAI, AG2, Browserbase, and 20 other innovative companies committed to advancing agentic AI technology and standards.

"We believe the most significant technological advances happen when visionary companies unite around shared challenges. By joining the AGNTCY collective, we're creating an entirely new operational paradigm where AI agents seamlessly collaborate to solve complex problems with minimal human intervention. Together, we will redefine operational excellence for the AI era," said Shailesh Manjrekar, Chief AI and Marketing Officer at Fabrix.

Industry Impact

The successful Agentic AI demo day underscored Fabrix's position at the forefront of enterprise-ready agentic AI technology. By addressing the practical challenges of implementing autonomous AI in operational contexts, Fabrix enables organizations to harness the transformative potential of agentic AI while maintaining necessary controls and safeguards.

Fabrix delivers enterprise-ready agentic AI solutions that enable organizations to build, deploy, and scale autonomous AI agents for operational use cases. Focusing on security, reliability, and comprehensive guardrails, Fabrix's platform transforms how enterprises leverage artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making.

Supporting Quotes

Tushar Agrawal, Sr. Director of AI, AGNTCY

Tushar Agrawal, Sr. Director of AI, presented the AGNTCY Open Source Collective-a collaboration between Cisco, LangChain, and Galileo-providing attendees with insights into inter-agent collaboration frameworks and opportunities for community participation. He added, "We are pleased to welcome Fabrix to The AGNTCY Collective. Innovative companies like Fabrix coming together is exactly what we need to build the open, interoperable Internet Of Agents"

Rohit Valia, CEO, Tumeryk

Rohit Valia, CEO of Tumeryk, and Shailesh Manjrekar led a critical discussion on agent guardrails. Rohit explained, "This session addressed the delicate balance between autonomous operation and necessary human oversight, featuring a demonstration of Tumeryk AI Trust ScoreTM based on NVIDIA Nemo Guardrails". He added," We are very excited to be working with Fabrix and their Agentic AI Operational Intelligence platform."

Venkat Raghav, IBM Consulting, Partner

The event showcased Fabrix's expanding partner ecosystem, with Venkat Raghav from IBM Consulting and Srinivas Miriyala from Fabrix demonstrating integrations with IBM Granite Guardian and Granite models. Venkat added, "Fabrix is a longtime partner for our AIOps practice, and we are now excited to see their Agentic platform work with IBM Granite models and IBM Granite Guardrails, which are important building blocks for this platform."

