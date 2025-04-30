MATCH Hospitality Asia Delivers The Official Hospitality Programme For The AFC Champions League Elitetm Finals Jeddah 2025.

An all-new Finals concept sees four qualified teams progress to a centralised tournament consisting of 3 further matches to be held across 2 stadiums in Jeddah this week as continental football fever grips the Kingdom.

The new format already witnessed hosted exciting matches at the weekend, with the quarter-finals seeing three Saudi Arabian teams progress to the last four of the competition. Al Hilal SFC defeated Gwangju, from the Republic of Korea; Al Ahli Saudi FC beat Thailand's Buriram United, while Al Nassr Club saw off Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos. In the fourth quarter-final, Japan's Kawasaki Frontale beat Qatari side Al Sadd SC, leading to the semi-final encounters.

The semi-finals will see Al Hilal SFC take on Al Ahli Saudi, on Tuesday evening, with Al Nassr Club facing Yokohama F Marinos, on Wednesday. The winners of those ties will face-off in the ultimate challenge and the final on Saturday, 3 May.

Guests in Official Hospitality will enjoy all the action on the pitch from the sophisticated surroundings of shared lounges and private suites that deliver the best views of the match whilst enjoying an outstanding service.

MATCH is honoured to work again with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in an ongoing partnership and looks forward to delivering an exceptional hospitality experience in Saudi Arabia.

MATCH Accommodation Asia has also been endorsed by the AFC as an“Official Accommodation Agency” and the“Official Ticket and Accommodation Product Provider” of the AFC Champions League EliteTM Finals Jeddah to deliver accommodation and category-1 tickets to travelling fans and groups.