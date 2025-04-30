K2 Integrity And The Institute For Financial Integrity Launch AML/CFT Course For Investment Advisers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a training requirement for financial advisers fast approaching in the next year, this course will provide timely education on AML and CFT compliance requirements tailored to the illicit financing risks the investment adviser industry faces.

With the deadline approaching, firms must begin building and implementing their compliance programs as soon as possible.

"The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) has issued a final rule establishing new AML requirements for investment advisers, with a compliance deadline quickly approaching on January 1, 2026. Regulatory non-compliance can be costly to an organization's bottom line but also its reputation. Investment advisory firms must begin building and implementing their compliance programs now to be ready in time," remarked Sarah Runge, Executive Managing Director at K2 Integrity.

This comprehensive online training program offers a seamless solution for firms and covers the following key learning objectives:



Define money laundering and recognize the three steps in the money laundering process

Define terrorism financing and recognize the sources of terrorism financing and other illicit funds

Identify the primary categories of illicit finance risks facing the investment adviser industry

Review global AML/CFT regulatory standards

Deep-dive into the U.S. AML/CFT requirements for investment advisers

Explore best practices in institutional controls and implementation of U.S. regulatory requirements Examine the consequences of non-compliance including key enforcement actions

"A key pillar of a comprehensive AML program is training," said Danny McGlynn, President at The Institute for Financial Integrity. "Designed for investment advisers, this course reviews the critical concepts of money laundering and terrorism financing, illicit financing risks the investment adviser industry faces, as well as global standards, jurisdictional regulations, and institutional controls associated with combating money laundering and terrorism financing."

To learn more about the e-learning course, please visit Investment Adviser Foundations of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism .

About K2 Integrity

At K2 Integrity, we are more than risk managers and compliance experts-we are architects of integrity.

Our team-industry experts, former regulators, economic security officials, and auditors-combines deep subject-matter expertise with advanced technology to solve today's most pressing issues. From financial crime and investment security to construction risk management, internal audit, white-collar investigations, and cyber and AI resilience, we deliver solutions that foster trust, transparency, and economic security in an increasingly complex world.

Governments, companies, and individuals turn to us when they need a reliable partner to address high-stakes issues, drive efficiency, and enhance competitiveness.

We believe every engagement is an opportunity to help clients build a more resilient future. To learn more about K2 Integrity, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

About IFI

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. Through innovative training programs and partnerships, IFI strives to strengthen financial systems and enhance compliance efforts globally. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN® -the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network-its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity . Follow IFI on LinkedIn .

