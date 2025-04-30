New Navai Substation To Anchor Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Grid

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

One of the largest substations in Azerbaijan is under construction to ensure the safe and sustainable integration of 2 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity into the national power system. The facility will serve as a key hub in the country's electricity transmission network, Azernews reports, citing AzerEnergy.

The company noted that it is building the new“Navai” substation, rated at 500/330 kilovolts. From this point, high-voltage transmission lines are being extended in multiple directions across the country. The substation and the newly constructed 500 kV and 330 kV transmission lines represent a major leap forward in the country's power transmission infrastructure. The project is being implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, funded through AzerEnergy's internal resources and partially from the state budget, construction is underway on the substation's 330 kV section. This phase also includes the installation of 500 kV lines from Navai to Absheron and 330 kV lines to the Banka and Bilasuvar solar power plants. Work began in September 2024, and the majority of this phase has already been completed. The first phase is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025, enabling the Banka and Bilasuvar solar plants to be fully integrated into the energy grid.

The second phase of the project will be financed by the World Bank. This phase involves the installation of the substation's 500 kV section, along with the procurement and installation of transformers and related equipment. It will also include the construction of a 500 kV transmission line from Navai to Mingachevir, and 330 kV lines to Alat, Absheron, and Gobu. The second phase is expected to be completed over a three-year period.

This comprehensive project marks a critical step in modernizing Azerbaijan's power infrastructure and supporting the transition to renewable energy.

