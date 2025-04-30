China, Brazil To More Actively Engage“Friends Of Peace” In Settling Ukraine Crisis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) China and Brazil intend to more effectively engage the "Friends of Peace" group set up on their initiative to promote the search for a political solution to the "Ukraine crisis".

This was agreed upon at a meeting in Rio de Janeiro by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Chinese Foreign Ministry .

"The parties exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis (this is how officials in China and Brazil brand the Russian war against Ukraine - ed.), the message says.

"They stressed that they seek to more effectively use the 'Friends of Peace' group (countries that support the Sino-Brazilian 'six-point consensus' on the settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict - ed.) to constructively promote a political solution to the 'Ukraine crisis,'” the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted.

In May 2024, China and Brazil released a joint statement laying down six points with their vision of ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Among other things, it called dialogue and negotiations the only way to resolve the "Ukraine crisis," and also proposed holding an international peace conference "at an appropriate time" with the equal participation of all parties and a discussion of all peace plans.

At the same time, the document fails to mention the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity or holding the aggressor state, Russia, accountable for violating international agreements and the aggressive nature of the invasion of a neighboring state.

In September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, China, Brazil, and some other countries in the Global South that support the Sino-Brazilian“six-point consensus” agreed to create a“Friends of Peace” platform with a stated aim of promoting a peaceful resolution of the“Ukraine crisis.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang stated at a special meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to Ukraine that achieving a ceasefire remained a difficult task, so the parties must maintain the political will and momentum to continue negotiations.