403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Receives Letter, Invitation To Visit From Azerbaijan Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received a letter on Wednesday addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The letter, handed by Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov during a reception at Bayan Palace, focused on bilateral relations and ways to develop them and the latest regional and international developments.
It also included an invitation for His Highness the Amir to visit Azerbaijan.
Present at the reception in Bayan Palace were Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, head of His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan retired Lieut General Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign MInister for European Affairs Ambassador Saqed Marafi, and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kuwait Emil Karimov. (end)
gta
The letter, handed by Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov during a reception at Bayan Palace, focused on bilateral relations and ways to develop them and the latest regional and international developments.
It also included an invitation for His Highness the Amir to visit Azerbaijan.
Present at the reception in Bayan Palace were Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, head of His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan retired Lieut General Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign MInister for European Affairs Ambassador Saqed Marafi, and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kuwait Emil Karimov. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment