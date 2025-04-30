Qatar Foundation's Academic Bridge Program Celebrates Class Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

120 students complete their university preparation journey in a dynamic, accredited learning environment

Doha, Qatar: The Academic Bridge Program (ABP), part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2025 during a ceremony honoring 120 graduates. The event took place at the Pre-University Education Theater in Education City.

On this occasion, Dr. Saheim Khalaf Al-Tamimi, Director of the Academic Bridge Program, said: "We celebrate the graduation of our ABP students after a journey filled with challenges and opportunities that brought them to this pivotal moment in their lives.

"I am proud of what our students have achieved throughout their time in the program. This milestone represents a important stepping stone toward a promising future, where they carry their ambitions and dreams, ready to embrace their responsibilities and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

Dr. Al-Tamimi noted that the Academic Bridge Program, which was launched in 2001, is preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, emphasizing that this milestone reflects the program's ongoing commitment to preparing its students for success in their university journeys, whether within Education City or beyond.

"Over the past 25 years, the program has provided comprehensive academic support, enabling more than 4,200 students to enroll in some of the world's leading universities. They graduate equipped with the academic knowledge and personal skills needed to excel and succeed.

“We are proud that a significant number of our graduates have fulfilled their university aspirations, with more than 60% admitted to universities within Education City, 40% to leading universities across Qatar, and several others accepted into prestigious universities abroad."

Dr. Al-Tamimi also emphasized that partnerships with universities within Education City, as well as local and international academic institutions, have provided students with flexible opportunities - including cross-registration, direct admissions, and foundation year equivalency - all aimed at enhancing their readiness for their upcoming university journey.

"The Class of 2025 is the first cohort to graduate under our newly introduced academic tracks - STEM, Social Sciences, and Humanities and Visual Arts - which are designed to align with students' interests and the evolving needs of the job market, enriching their academic experience and elevating the quality of their education."

Sheikha Ahmed, an 18-year-old graduate, said: "I am proud to be graduating and reaching this milestone after a journey filled with effort and challenges. The program truly served as a solid foundation for my university life.

“We were given responsibilities similar to those we will encounter at university - from the way our instructors treated us as university students to our participation in initiatives and volunteer activities that strengthened our personal and social skills. This experience helped us adapt and better prepare for the next phase of our academic journey.

She also highlighted the importance of the academic tracks offered by the program, saying: "Having clearly defined academic tracks made a significant difference in guiding us. It allowed me to focus on the specific requirements of the university I aspire to attend, reducing pressure and allowing me to invest my efforts more effectively."

Khalifa Ali Al-Ansari, an 18-year-old graduate of the program, said: "The feeling of graduating from the ABP is indescribable. The academic year flew by, but it was packed with experiences that deeply influenced both my academic and personal growth.

“Before joining the program, I needed to strengthen my English skills and improve in mathematics. ABP provided the perfect environment for this development, using engaging teaching methods and continuous interaction that helped me significantly improve.

“I encourage all students to join the program, as it offers valuable opportunities to develop the essential skills needed for university life, especially for those aiming to pursue higher education abroad.

Al-Ansari expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his instructors and peers throughout his academic journey, saying: "I am grateful to the instructors for the tremendous support and encouragement they provided in helping us achieve our goals."