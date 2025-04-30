Akero Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster And Oral Presentations At The EASL Congress 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced two oral presentations and an upcoming poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2025 taking place May 7-10, 2025, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Oral presentation 1

Title: Efruxifermin improves fibrosis in participants with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH: results of a 96-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2b trial (SYMMETRY)

Speaker: Mazen Noureddin, M.D., M.H.Sc., Professor of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital and Director, Houston Research Institute

Date/Time: Friday, May 9, 2025, from 12:15 PM – 12:30 PM CET

Presentation ID: GS-012

Oral Session: General Session 2

Oral presentation 2

Title: Alignment of response assessed by non-invasive fibrosis biomarkers and HistoIndex AI-based qFibrosis histology in metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) clinical trials: a new roadmap for robust drug efficacy assessment demonstrated in the HARMONY trial

Speaker: Prof. Quentin M. Anstee, Ph.D., FRCP, Ruth & Lionel Jacobson Chair of Personalised Medicine, Dean of Research & Innovation in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University, UK

Date/Time: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10:30 – 10:45 CET

Presentation ID: OS-096

Oral Session: MASLD: Clinical and therapeutical aspects II

Poster presentation

Title: qFibrosis enables earlier detection of fibrosis response in Efruxifermin-treated patients with F2-F3 MASH in 96-week HARMONY study

Presenter: Jörn M. Schattenberg, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Director of the Department of Medicine, Saarland University Medical Center, University of Saarland

Date/Time: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 8:30 – 16:00 CET

Presentation ID: TOP-458

Session: Poster - MASLD: Therapy

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Akero's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is currently being evaluated in three ongoing Phase 3 clinical studies: SYNCHRONY Histology in patients with pre-cirrhotic (F2-F3 fibrosis) MASH, SYNCHRONY Outcomes in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to MASH, and SYNCHRONY Real-World in patients with MASH or MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease). The Phase 3 SYNCHRONY program builds on the results of two Phase 2b clinical trials, the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH and the SYMMETRY study in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and X for more information.

Investor Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

Precision

Media Contact:

Peg Rusconi

Deerfield