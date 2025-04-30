First AI-Driven Cognitive And Speech Therapy Platform For Spanish, English-Speaking Indian Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Constant Therapy removes language barriers for non-native speakers with stroke, brain injury, or neurological conditions

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constant Therapy Health , a pioneer in clinically proven digital AI-driven speech, language, and cognitive therapy, announces a significant expansion to its product offerings. The platform now includes Spanish and Indian English language editions, substantially increasing access to transformative therapy for non-native speakers across the United States, Latin America, India, and the Indian diaspora worldwide. For the first time, Spanish and Indian English speakers recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury (TBI), aphasia, apraxia, dementia, or other neurological conditions can access the world's most comprehensive library of evidence-based culturally and linguistically tailored cognitive rehabilitation exercises from the comfort of their homes.

Veera Anantha, Co-founder and CEO of Constant Therapy Health, stated,“Our commitment to personalized speech, language, and cognitive care for everyone has driven us to integrate new language options into Constant Therapy. This innovation not only enhances our cognitive and speech therapy solutions but also empowers a global audience to achieve their therapeutic goals more swiftly and effectively.”

“We see firsthand how critical it is to offer therapy that reflects our patients' languages and cultures,” said Tom Southern, SLPD, CCC-SLP, Regional Administrator at Elara Caring.“For patients recovering from stroke or brain injury, or living with aphasia or dementia, consistent access to culturally appropriate exercises can make all the difference. These new language editions help us reach more people with the personalized care they deserve - delivered where they want it most: at home.”

Availability

These enhancements not only translate content from English to Spanish but also capture visual and verbal nuances, including colloquialisms, for both Spanish and Indian English speakers. Following is an overview of the product's availability.

Spanish Edition for patients and clinicians:



Now available for iOS (Apple). Android and Chromebook versions will be available in June 2025.

Indian English Edition for patients and clinicians:

Now available for iOS (Apple) and Android (Google Play, Amazon) and Chromebooks.



The Constant Therapy platform's UK English and Australian English editions will also be available in June 2025.

Features/Benefits



Spanish speakers and Indian English speakers can access 1 Million+ exercises, developed by neuroscientists and clinicians, across 90+ speech therapy, language therapy, and cognitive therapy areas.

Users can work independently at home, pair the app with in-clinic therapy, or add their clinician so they can monitor progress.

Users engage in speaking, memory, attention, reading, writing, language, math, comprehension, problem solving, visual processing, auditory memory, and many other essential skill-building exercises based on personalized goals.

The program's patented AI continuously monitors users' progress and guides them through exercises personalized for their needs. Caregivers and family members can access performance reports online to monitor the progress of speech therapy, language therapy, and cognitive therapy goals from any location.



Clinically Proven

Constant Therapy boasts a community of 700,000+ users. Research shows that patients using Constant Therapy get 5x more therapy practice, show faster improvement, and better outcomes. More than 70 studies validate the clinical evidence behind the Constant Therapy speech, language, and cognitive therapy exercises. Additionally, 17 peer-reviewed research studies substantiate the efficacy of Constant Therapy. For a complete list of clinical studies and research visit: #Research .

The Need

Spanish is the most common non-English language spoken in the United States, with millions of speakers nationwide. According to Pew Research, 33% of Hispanic adults living in the United States are not proficient in English. Additionally, according to the Migration Policy Institute, more than 2.9 million Indian immigrants live in the United States. Despite their high proficiency in English, 21% of Indian ages 5 and over reported speaking English less than“very well” in 2023. These statistics highlight the dramatic need for language-specific digital therapy options.

About Constant Therapy Health

Constant Therapy Health is a next-generation digital health company whose technology is clinically proven to improve the efficacy of cognitive, speech, and language therapy, as well as increase access to and reduce the cost of therapy. Constant Therapy, an award-winning mobile program, uses patented AI technology to deliver personalized exercises that rebuild cognitive and speech function for individuals recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury (TBI) or living with aphasia, dementia, and other neurological conditions. Built by a team of top neuroscientists at Boston University, Constant Therapy is used by tens of thousands of patients as prescribed by their clinicians, helping to create the world's largest brain rehabilitation database, and providing insights that can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of brain rehabilitation.

