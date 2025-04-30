New Cloudian Hyperstore For Second Generation AWS Outposts Racks Now Available In AWS Marketplace

Fully managed on-premises storage solution now in AWS Marketplace. Offers exabyte scalability, exceptional durability, S3 compatibility, and sub-3¢/GB pricing.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudian ® today announced Cloudian HyperStore for second generation AWS Outposts racks, an on-premises, fully managed storage solution. Starting at 500 terabytes (TBs) and scalable to exabytes, this solution delivers self-contained object storage for AWS Outposts rack deployments in data centers or edge locations. The solution, available now in AWS Marketplace , addresses data locality, regulatory compliance, and security requirements for enterprises.

Enterprise-Grade Storage for AWS Outposts Racks

Cloudian HyperStore paired with AWS Outposts racks provides a seamless management experience while addressing low latency, data residency, and local processing requirements on-premises.

Built on Cloudian's established HyperStore platform, this fully managed infrastructure solution requires minimal customer intervention. After network connection, Cloudian specialists remotely handle configuration and management of Cloudian HyperStore, with charges appearing on customers' existing AWS bills. All data is stored locally to meet compliance requirements, while optional settings allow data replication or tiering to connected AWS Regions.

Key Benefits:

.Highly durable: The distributed architecture spans multiple racks and data centers, delivering exceptional data durability with cross-region replication capabilities.

.Full Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) API compatibility: Organizations can run cloud-native applications on-premises without modification.

.Cost effective: With pricing under three cents per GB per month, enterprises can scale storage infrastructure economically to accommodate growing data needs.

Enterprise-grade data management

Cloudian HyperStore provides true scalability to exabytes and a distributed multi-rack and multi-datacenter design available with data durability configurable to at least 99.999999999% (11 nines), along with the high availability levels customers expect from S3-compatible storage.

This is complemented by full Amazon S3 API compatibility, ensuring that applications developed with the AWS SDK work seamlessly without modification. Perhaps most notably, HyperStore delivers these enterprise-grade capabilities at pricing comparable to regional Amazon S3 storage.

"As organizations deploy AWS infrastructure and services on-premises, local storage becomes a key requirement to meet data residency and low latency access needs," said Amit Rawlani, Senior Director of Technology Alliances, Cloudian. "HyperStore for AWS Outposts racks provides on-site storage that lets customers quickly add Amazon S3 API-compatible capacity in a fully managed solution."

Available in AWS Marketplace

HyperStore for AWS Outposts racks is available now in AWS Marketplace. Each subscription includes Cloudian HyperCare, a remotely managed service offering. Organizations can consume storage resources as they would in the cloud, but within their own firewall perimeter.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in secure, S3-compatible AI-ready data platforms. With military-grade security, limitless scale, and leading performance, Cloudian delivers plug-and-play interoperability with NVIDIA GPUDirect and with AI tools such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Kafka, Arrow, and more. Our software-defined, on-premises solutions let users simplify and accelerate AI workflows, meet data sovereignty requirements, and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like environment. Cloudian's geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both traditional and modern applications.

