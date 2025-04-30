403
Trump Contemplates Reinstating Certain Cuts Made by DOGE
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is considering “putting back” certain cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been led by Elon Musk.
During an interview, Trump was asked if the initiative had moved too quickly or recklessly, to which he responded, “There were some things where, when I heard about them, I put them back. There are things that I'm considering right now putting back, but overall, we've saved hundreds of billions of dollars.”
Trump defended the initiative's success, emphasizing substantial savings.
“Look, we saved $150 billion — billion,” he remarked. “That’s a lot of money. There’s also a lot of things right now under investigation, which is going to increase that amount by a lot. That’s a tremendous amount of money.”
“We also found tremendous waste, fraud and abuse,” Trump added. “As you know, we found a lot of fraud. There was a lot of fraud — fraudulent things were taking place, and we ended that.”
