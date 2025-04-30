403
“I’d Like to Be Pope”: Trump Shares as Vatican Prepares for Conclave
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump humorously indicated interest in succeeding Pope Francis as the next leader of the Catholic Church when discussing potential successors to Pope Francis. “I’d like to be pope. That would be my number one choice,” Trump remarked, adding that he had “no preference” regarding the matter.
He also mentioned, “We have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York, who is very good,” though he did not identify the individual. This likely refers to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, who has served in the role since 2009 and was elevated to cardinal in 2012.
Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 after celebrating Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square, was honored by global leaders, including Trump, at his funeral at the Vatican.
Born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis made history in March 2013 by becoming the first Jesuit and Latin American pope. A conclave of 135 cardinals will gather on May 7 at the Vatican to choose his successor.
