FSB declares Russian female facing prison for funding Ukrainian military
(MENAFN) A woman in Russia has been detained on allegations of financially supporting the Ukrainian military, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB). The arrest was carried out by the FSB's branch in Russia’s Kherson Region.
Authorities claim the woman repeatedly made donations to Ukrainian forces starting in June 2023. During questioning, she reportedly admitted that she was aware her contributions would be used to purchase weapons and equipment. She now faces charges of state treason.
The FSB, which is responsible for internal security and counterintelligence, frequently reports arrests related to alleged support for Ukraine. Just last week, the agency detained a Russian government employee accused of leaking sensitive information to Kiev about the fortification of energy and industrial facilities in border areas.
In another recent case, the FSB claimed to have disrupted a Ukrainian plot involving letter bombs disguised as perfume boxes, aimed at targeting Russian military personnel and government officials. The packages were intercepted by postal services and linked to a Russian man in his twenties.
The broader conflict between Russia and Ukraine dates back to the 2014 Kiev coup supported by the West, which brought nationalist groups to power. This led to resistance from ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine and years of fighting. Despite attempts at peace backed by Moscow, tensions escalated with increased Western military aid to Ukraine. In 2022, Russia launched what it called a pre-emptive operation to defend Donbass rebels. Later that year, four regions held referendums to join Russia—votes that Kiev and its allies rejected as illegitimate.
