Africa’S Insurance Leaders Shape A Resilient Future At The 10Th Continental Reinsurance CEO Summit In Cape Town

The 10th edition of the Continental Reinsurance CEO Summit ( ) concluded in Cape Town with a powerful call to action for African insurance leaders: embrace innovation, cultivate adaptive leadership, and drive regional collaboration to future-proof the industry.

Held under the theme “Africa in Action,” the two-day Summit convened over 100 insurance executives, regulators, and thought leaders from across the continent for strategic dialogue and forward-looking reflection. This year's gathering also marked a significant milestone - Continental Reinsurance's 40th anniversary - celebrating four decades of commitment to risk management, capacity development, and pan-African resilience.

In his opening remarks, Lawrence Nazare , Group CEO of Continental Reinsurance Holdings, highlighted the urgent need for inclusive partnerships and agile leadership in navigating today's socio-political and environmental volatility.

“Leadership in African insurance requires partnership. We must define guidelines that enable us to cope with the various changes taking place in our societies,” he said, urging the industry to turn challenges into collective opportunity.

A key focus of the Summit was the transformational potential of artificial intelligence (AI). William Mzimba , former CEO of Accenture and Vodacom, demonstrated how AI can accelerate product design by creating a tailored construction insurance solution for Nigeria in under five minutes. He cautioned, however, that the goal should be collaboration between humans and machines, not replacement.“We need to build a workforce that combines human empathy with AI-driven efficiency,” Mzimba emphasized.

A real-time poll at the Summit revealed that 61% of CEOs were open to using AI in underwriting , though 41% had not yet implemented it, reflecting both optimism and a measured pace of adoption.

Regulators from Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, and Zimbabwe echoed the call for innovation. Godfrey Kiptum , Commissioner of Insurance (Kenya), stressed the importance of inclusive innovation to avoid deepening the digital divide. Nigeria's Olusegun Omosehin called for agility in the face of geopolitical disruptions, while Uganda's Alhaj Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega and Zimbabwe's Dr. Grace Muradzikwa emphasized climate-responsive regulation and harmonized standards across African markets.

Nyimpini Mabunda , former CEO of General Electric Africa, urged CEOs to evolve beyond conventional leadership models.“The traditional CEO playbook is outdated. Innovation isn't a department-it's a culture,” he said, advocating for purpose-driven leadership grounded in African realities.

Another key session addressed the transition to risk-based capital (RBC) frameworks. Led by David Kirk , MD of Milliman Africa, with inputs from Jooste Steynberg of the South African Reserve Bank and Cedric Maxwell , Group Chief Risk Officer at Continental Re, the panel underscored the need for a phased, pragmatic approach to RBC compliance that safeguards both growth and policyholder protection.

As the Summit wrapped up, the message was clear: Adapt. Collaborate. Lead. The African insurance industry must position itself not only as a stabilizer but as a catalyst for the continent's digital and economic evolution.

Journalists Honoured for Excellence in Re/Insurance Reporting

The Summit also served as the backdrop for the 10th edition of the Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards , which celebrated journalistic excellence in insurance reporting across the continent.

This year's competition saw a record 150+ entries from 19 African countries , a 29% increase from the previous year, reflecting growing interest and depth in re/insurance storytelling across Anglophone, Francophone, and Arabic media.

Patrick Alushula of Nation Media Group (Kenya) was named overall winner and clinched the English Print category for his comprehensive article on cybercrime risks in Kenya and the rising adoption of cyber insurance. His work was lauded for its clarity, depth, and contribution to public understanding of cybersecurity and risk management.

Commenting on the Awards, Lawrence Nazare stated:

“The 2025 awards mark a decade of celebrating journalistic talent and excellence within the re/insurance industry. This milestone reinforces our commitment to quality reporting and to elevating the understanding of insurance across the continent.”

Winners by Category:

English Broadcast

. Winner: Blessing Ifechukwude – Voice of Nigeria (Nigeria)

. 1st Runner-Up: Destiny Onyemihia – Voice of Nigeria (Nigeria)

. 2nd Runner-Up: Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman – EIB Network (Ghana)

English Print

. Winner: Patrick Alushula – Nation Media Group (Kenya)

. 1st Runner-Up: Isaac Khisa – The Independent (Uganda)

. 2nd Runner-Up: Nanjinia Wamuswa – The Standard Group (Kenya)

English Online

. Winner: Okello Jesus Ojala – TND News (Uganda)

. 1st Runner-Up: Nelson Mandela Muhoozi – New Vision (Uganda)

. 2nd Runner-Up: Etornam Agbemor – Pent Media Centre (Ghana)

French (Broadcast/Print/Online)

. Winner: RABO Oumarou – Les Editions Sidwaya (Burkina Faso)

. 1st Runner-Up: Ghassan Waïl El Karmouni – Medias24 (Morocco)

. 2nd Runner-Up: Bahwa Ferdinand – Le Journal (Burundi)

Arabic (Broadcast/Print/Online)

. Winner: Eslam Sherif – Almal (Egypt)

. 1st Runner-Up: Ibraheem Issa – Almal (Egypt)

. 2nd Runner-Up: Mohamed Azab Tawfik – Alborsa Newspaper (Egypt)

Dr. Femi Oyetunji Future Talent Award

. Winner: Ayele Addis Ambelu – Africa News Channel (Ethiopia)

His piece traced the evolution of Ethiopia's insurance industry from 1905 to the present, offering a thoughtful analysis of its modern-day challenges.

