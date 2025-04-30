Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brunei, Oman Signed Mou For Media Cooperation

Brunei, Oman Signed Mou For Media Cooperation


2025-04-30 03:10:26
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Apr 30 (NNN-ONA) – Brunei and Oman have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen media cooperation.

Brunei's Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Defence, Haji Halbi Haji Mohd Yussof and Oman's Minister of Information, Abdullah Nasser bin Khalifa al-Harrasi, signed the MoU in Muscat, Oman on Monday, according to a press release from Brunei's Prime Minister's Office, yesterday.

The MoU encourages cooperation in various media fields, including exchanges of radio, television and news materials.

The signing of the MoU aims to further enhance the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.– NNN-ONA

MENAFN30042025000200011047ID1109490110

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search