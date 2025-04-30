Brunei, Oman Signed Mou For Media Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Apr 30 (NNN-ONA) – Brunei and Oman have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen media cooperation.

Brunei's Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Defence, Haji Halbi Haji Mohd Yussof and Oman's Minister of Information, Abdullah Nasser bin Khalifa al-Harrasi, signed the MoU in Muscat, Oman on Monday, according to a press release from Brunei's Prime Minister's Office, yesterday.

The MoU encourages cooperation in various media fields, including exchanges of radio, television and news materials.

The signing of the MoU aims to further enhance the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.– NNN-ONA