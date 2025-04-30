403
Media reports Modi allowing military ‘freedom’ to reply to Kashmir carnage
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted the country’s armed forces "full operational freedom" to determine the method, targets, and timing of India’s response to the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in 26 deaths, according to Indian media reports.
This directive was made during a high-level security meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan. Modi reaffirmed his commitment to "deal a crushing blow to terrorism" and expressed complete confidence in the Indian military’s capabilities.
In his response to the attack, which occurred on April 22, Modi vowed to "identify, trace, and punish" the terrorists and their supporters, stating, "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth." He also promised that those behind the attack would face the “harshest response.”
The terrorist assault, which occurred at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, southern Kashmir, left 26 people dead and many others wounded. The attack has been claimed by the Resistance Front, a militant group with ties to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, leading India to accuse Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism. Pakistan, however, denied any involvement and called for a neutral investigation.
The attack was the deadliest in Kashmir since the Pulwama bombing in 2019, which killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel. In retaliation to the Pulwama attack, India launched airstrikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan. Following the latest incident, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and imposed restrictions on Pakistani citizens, including suspending visas and forcing them to leave the country.
Additionally, India has launched extensive counter-terrorism operations across Jammu and Kashmir, with the army and local police conducting joint missions, particularly in southern Kashmir. Security measures have been stepped up in key areas, including the closure of 48 public parks and gardens in vulnerable regions to prevent potential threats.
