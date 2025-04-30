403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Panasonic Launches 2Nd Edition Of 'Kid Witness News' Programme In India To Create Awareness On UN Sustainable Development Goals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 30th, 2025, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, has launched the second edition of the global initiative – Kid Witness News in India. After running a successful first edition in the country, the programme is deeply committed to raising awareness around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among school students by upskilling youth with digital storytelling skills and creating advocates of change.
As part of the Kid Witness News (KWN) program, Panasonic Life Solutions India has so far partnered with five leading schools, including Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Shalom Hills International School, Suncity School, Lotus Valley International School, and Scottish High International School in Delhi NCR region and is still open for collaborations with more schools. Beginning May 2025, Panasonic will conduct KWN workshops, providing state-of-the-art Panasonic Lumix cameras and other equipment to participating students from partner schools. These tools will serve as a medium for students to direct their thoughts on SDGs to life, deepen their understanding of the world, and positively impact society. One video will be selected after assessment of all entries from India to be showcased at Panasonic's Kid Witness News Global Summit as part of a global contest scheduled later in the year.
Speaking on the launch of the KWN program, Ms. Pooja Garg Khan, Head of CSR & Corporate Communications, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) said, "Panasonic is delighted to launch the second edition of Kid Witness News in India, fostering the next generation of storytellers and community leaders. Last year, we had a number of schools from Gurgaon who participated. Through this initiative, we are providing students with the necessary technology and immersive workshops covering camera techniques, video editing, and digital storytelling. By guiding them to transform their ideas around the UN Sustainable Development Goals into compelling narratives, this program ignites creativity, hones critical thinking, and empowers young minds to champion positive change. It equips them with the necessary skills and confidence to envision and build a more inclusive and sustainable future."
The Kid Witness News (KWN) is a global program that was launched by Panasonic in 1989 to provide students with opportunities to explore the world of digital storytelling and media production. The initiative is aimed at empowering young people by giving them access to technology and training in the fields of video production and digital media. The KWN has been successful in fostering creativity and media literacy among young people, providing them with valuable skills that can be useful in their future careers. The program has been implemented in various countries around the world and continues to be a part of Panasonic's efforts to support education and community development.
About Panasonic Group:
Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024.
As part of the Kid Witness News (KWN) program, Panasonic Life Solutions India has so far partnered with five leading schools, including Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Shalom Hills International School, Suncity School, Lotus Valley International School, and Scottish High International School in Delhi NCR region and is still open for collaborations with more schools. Beginning May 2025, Panasonic will conduct KWN workshops, providing state-of-the-art Panasonic Lumix cameras and other equipment to participating students from partner schools. These tools will serve as a medium for students to direct their thoughts on SDGs to life, deepen their understanding of the world, and positively impact society. One video will be selected after assessment of all entries from India to be showcased at Panasonic's Kid Witness News Global Summit as part of a global contest scheduled later in the year.
Speaking on the launch of the KWN program, Ms. Pooja Garg Khan, Head of CSR & Corporate Communications, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) said, "Panasonic is delighted to launch the second edition of Kid Witness News in India, fostering the next generation of storytellers and community leaders. Last year, we had a number of schools from Gurgaon who participated. Through this initiative, we are providing students with the necessary technology and immersive workshops covering camera techniques, video editing, and digital storytelling. By guiding them to transform their ideas around the UN Sustainable Development Goals into compelling narratives, this program ignites creativity, hones critical thinking, and empowers young minds to champion positive change. It equips them with the necessary skills and confidence to envision and build a more inclusive and sustainable future."
The Kid Witness News (KWN) is a global program that was launched by Panasonic in 1989 to provide students with opportunities to explore the world of digital storytelling and media production. The initiative is aimed at empowering young people by giving them access to technology and training in the fields of video production and digital media. The KWN has been successful in fostering creativity and media literacy among young people, providing them with valuable skills that can be useful in their future careers. The program has been implemented in various countries around the world and continues to be a part of Panasonic's efforts to support education and community development.
About Panasonic Group:
Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024.
Company :-MSL Group
User :- Dhriti Bhardwaj
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment