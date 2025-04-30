'Qatar At Forefront Of Solving Some Of World's Most Intractable Conflicts'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar remains at the forefront of diplomacy and helping to make progress in solving some of the world's most intractable conflicts.

“From Chad to Gaza to Ukraine, Qatari negotiators and mediators are involved in intensive diplomacy aimed at working to wind down wars and insurgencies,” said Dr. Colin P Clarke, Director of Research, The Soufan Group; and Senior Research Fellow, The Soufan Center.

He was speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of 2025 Global Security Forum (GSF) which is being held from April 28-30, 2025, in Doha.

The event is being hosted by The Soufan Center and the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS).

To a question about the significance of the GSF in fostering dialogue for peace and security, Clarke said,“The Forum has become the world's preeminent security forum for experts to convene and discuss solutions to some of the most pressing challenges and crises occurring from the Middle East to Africa and beyond.”

He said that one of the key achievements of the Global Security Forum is the convening power of the event.

“It brings together decisionmakers, policy experts, and others, including analysts and academics, who then form long lasting and effective networks to help tackle critical challenges,” said Clarke.

Regarding further enhancement of GSF's impact, he said,“Each year, the Forum continues to grow in size and sophistication.”

About Qatar's humanitarian aid efforts around the world, Clarke said,“At a time when many countries are retrenching and stepping back, including the United States and the elimination of United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Qatar's role will become even more important as millions around the world rely on humanitarian assistance and foreign aid simply to survive.”

The Global Security Forum is an annual international gathering hosted by The Soufan Center. For several years it has brought together an international network of senior officials and experts, and consistently included ministers, heads of security agencies, and prominent experts, academics, and journalists, and thousands of attendees.

This invitation-only event provides a unique dynamic platform for international stakeholders to convene and address the international community's leading security challenges.

This year's forum centres on the theme,“The Impact of Non-State Actors on Global Security”- a topic of increasing relevance as these actors reshape the geopolitical landscape and challenge traditional notions of sovereignty and governance