403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports US Navy losing warplane throughout ‘Houthi attack’
(MENAFN) A US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet and a tow tractor were lost at sea after falling overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman during operations in the Red Sea. The incident reportedly happened as the aircraft carrier was executing evasive maneuvers to avoid a suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
The Navy confirmed the event occurred on Monday and noted one sailor sustained a minor injury. While officials did not attribute the loss directly to hostile activity, several media outlets, citing unnamed sources, connected the mishap to a Houthi assault that involved missiles and drones targeting US forces.
The Truman Carrier Strike Group has been conducting airstrikes against the Houthis, who have disrupted maritime traffic in the region by targeting vessels they associate with Israel. The Houthis claim their attacks are retaliation for Israel’s military actions in Gaza following a deadly Hamas-led raid in October 2023.
Despite their massive size, Nimitz-class carriers like the Truman are capable of sudden, sharp movements, which can tilt the flight deck up to 15 degrees, as noted by a former Navy officer. Such maneuvers can be necessary to avoid incoming threats but pose risks to onboard operations.
This isn’t the first aviation incident involving the Truman. In December, a guided missile cruiser mistakenly downed an F/A-18 that had just launched from the carrier. Though the pilots were rescued, another aircraft was nearly hit as well.
F/A-18 jets are valued at between $60 million and $70 million depending on configuration. The Truman itself was also involved in a collision earlier this year with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean, which led to repairs in Greece and a change in command.
The Navy confirmed the event occurred on Monday and noted one sailor sustained a minor injury. While officials did not attribute the loss directly to hostile activity, several media outlets, citing unnamed sources, connected the mishap to a Houthi assault that involved missiles and drones targeting US forces.
The Truman Carrier Strike Group has been conducting airstrikes against the Houthis, who have disrupted maritime traffic in the region by targeting vessels they associate with Israel. The Houthis claim their attacks are retaliation for Israel’s military actions in Gaza following a deadly Hamas-led raid in October 2023.
Despite their massive size, Nimitz-class carriers like the Truman are capable of sudden, sharp movements, which can tilt the flight deck up to 15 degrees, as noted by a former Navy officer. Such maneuvers can be necessary to avoid incoming threats but pose risks to onboard operations.
This isn’t the first aviation incident involving the Truman. In December, a guided missile cruiser mistakenly downed an F/A-18 that had just launched from the carrier. Though the pilots were rescued, another aircraft was nearly hit as well.
F/A-18 jets are valued at between $60 million and $70 million depending on configuration. The Truman itself was also involved in a collision earlier this year with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean, which led to repairs in Greece and a change in command.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment