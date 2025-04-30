Get A Grip On Glow With SHEGLAM's Newest Prime & Set Spray

April 30th, 2025 – SHEGLAM just turned your makeup routine into a full-on dewy dream. Meet the newest member of our Good Grip family: the SHEGLAM Good Grip Hydrating Prime & Set Spray, your go-to jelly-like mist that primes, sets and refreshes like a backstage beauty secret bottled just for you.

Inspired by our bestselling Good Grip Hydrating Primers, this innovative formula takes everything makeup lovers adored - the grip, the hydration, the lasting power - and transforms it into a lightweight, fine mist spray. The goal? A product that creates a flawless base and sets like a pro, without the tacky feel. It took months of testing, tweaking and misting ourselves, but we perfected a gel-like texture that delivers moisture, hold and that radiant, dewy finish we all love.







Here's how it works: start with a generous spritz at the beginning of your routine. Aloe vera and sodium hyaluronate get to work right away, giving your skin a boost of hydration and creating the perfect canvas for makeup. The mist's soft, jelly-like feel leaves skin fresh, bouncy, and subtly glowing without heavy film or residue.

Then, once your look is complete, go in with another mist to lock it all in place. The ultra-fine spray distributes evenly, setting your makeup with a light-as-air finish that helps it stay put throughout the day. Smudge-proof, fade-resistant, and glow-enhancing; it's everything you want in a setting spray, and then some.

The SHEGLAM Good Grip Hydrating Prime & Set Spray delivers a glow-up in a bottle. Hydrate, grip and set, all in one step. Grap yours online at