Pakistan Denies Indian Allegations Over Kashmir Attack
(MENAFN) Pakistan has firmly denied India's recent accusations regarding a lethal assault that occurred in Indian-controlled Kashmir, asserting that New Delhi has not provided even a "shred of evidence" to back its "baseless" claims.
The incident, which took place the previous week, resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals and has further deepened the rift between the neighboring nations.
Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasized that although "seven days have passed since the Pahalgam incident," India has yet to submit any credible proof for its serious allegations against Pakistan.
He reiterated that the charges were unfounded and unsupported.
In a bold counterclaim, Sharif accused the Indian military of operating a "terrorism network" within Pakistani territory.
He asserted that Islamabad possesses "irrefutable evidence" to substantiate this counter-allegation, though he did not elaborate further on the specifics.
So far, Indian authorities have not issued any public response to Pakistan's counterclaims.
The silence from New Delhi stands in contrast to its earlier statements following the April 22 attack, where it labeled the event a “terror attack” and alleged that it had "cross-border" ties implicating Pakistan.
Islamabad, for its part, has rejected any involvement in the incident. It voiced "concern" over the loss of life and extended an offer to support an impartial probe into the matter, distancing itself from the accusations and calling for cooperation instead of confrontation.
