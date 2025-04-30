403
Syrian Authorities Take Action to Prevent Sectarian Clashes
(MENAFN) Syrian officials and community leaders in Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus, reached a resolution on Tuesday to restore order following deadly sectarian clashes. The agreement, announced in a joint statement after a high-level meeting, covers four main points: compensation for victims' families, accountability for those responsible for the violence, addressing sectarian incitement, and ensuring safe passage between Damascus and al-Suwayda provinces.
The meeting, which involved representatives from Rural Damascus, Druze sheikhs, and local leaders, was aimed at stabilizing the region. Authorities confirmed that the agreement would be enforced immediately under government supervision.
The agreement came after intense fighting earlier in the day between local armed groups and unidentified assailants from outside Jaramana. The violence was reportedly triggered by the spread of an offensive audio recording online, allegedly made by a member of the Druze community, which insulted Islam.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least 14 people were killed, including seven residents of Jaramana and seven individuals aligned with Syrian military forces, with 15 others injured. The casualty count is expected to rise. Security forces have been deployed to secure the city's outskirts in anticipation of a curfew.
Interior officials have launched an investigation into the person behind the controversial audio recording, emphasizing their commitment to prosecuting those responsible for stirring unrest.
By the evening, witnesses noted a fragile calm had returned to the area. This flare-up follows weeks of growing tensions between Druze fighters and Syrian military forces in southern Damascus, highlighting the ongoing sectarian divisions that continue to threaten Syria's already fragile stability.
