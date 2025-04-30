EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

ANDRITZ achieves 20% order intake growth in Q1 2025, driven by renewables and pulp projects

GRAZ, APRIL 30, 2025. International technology group ANDRITZ achieved strong order growth during the first quarter of 2025, with order intake increasing by almost 20% compared to the first quarter of 2024. The positive trend from the second half of 2024 continued, driven by major orders in the renewables and pulp sectors.



While order intake increased and profitability (comparable EBITA margin) remained stable at 8.2% (Q1 2024: 8.1%), revenue declined by 6%. Net income decreased by 14% compared to the first quarter of 2024.



Growth trend in renewables, major orders from USA and Asia

The increase in orders received in the first quarter was largely driven by the business areas Pulp & Paper (+51.7%) and Hydropower (+14.3%): In Pulp & Paper, the order intake in Q1 2025 included major pulp mill orders from the USA and Japan and another project award for a complete pulp mill from China.



In the Hydropower business area, the ongoing shift towards renewable energy continued to drive global demand for power plant upgrades and grid stability. Order intake in the Metals business area remained stable (-1.0%), while Environment & Energy saw a decline of 3.9% in comparison to the record-breaking first quarter of the previous year.



Mixed development of revenue

The Group's revenue reached 1,761 MEUR, a decrease of 6.6% compared to the first quarter of 2024. While revenue in Environment and Energy (+6.2%) and Hydropower (+23.3%) went up, the Pulp & Paper (-22.5%) and Metals (-6.3%) business areas saw a decline, reflecting the weak order intake in 2024.



Complementary acquisition

In February 2025, ANDRITZ acquired LDX Solutions, a leading provider of emission reduction technologies and related services in the North American industrial market, further strengthening the group's offering of environmental technologies and its presence in the US market. LDX Solutions will be reported in the Environment & Energy business area.



ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck stated,“Considering the uncertain economic environment, we are overall satisfied with our business performance in the first quarter. The robust order intake underlines the trust our customers place in our technologies. We are happy that we could further increase the share of our service business to stabilize our revenue and profitability. So far, we have not seen any impact on our business from rising global tariffs, but we are observing this issue closely.”



The results of the first quarter of 2025 in more detail: Order intake amounted to 2,332 MEUR and was thus 19.6% above the level of the previous year's reference period (Q1 2024: 1,950 MEUR). This was largely driven by orders in Pulp & Paper and Hydropower where the order intake reached 975 MEUR (+51.7%) and 569 MEUR (+14.3%) respectively. In Environment & Energy, order intake decreased by 3.9% compared to the high level of Q1 2024, where an increase of 30.5% was recorded. The order intake of Metals was almost at the same level as last year (-1.0%). The order backlog as of March 31, 2025, amounted to 10,170 MEUR and has thus increased by 4.3% compared to the end of 2024 (December 31, 2024: 9,750 MEUR). While revenue declined by 6.6% overall to 1,761 MEUR (Q1 2024: 1,886 MEUR), the Hydropower (+23.3%) and Environment & Energy (+6.2%) business areas were able to increase their revenues, driven by the processing of the high order backlog. Revenue in the Pulp & Paper (-22.5%) and Metals (-6.3%) business areas declined, reflecting the weak market environment during 2024. The comparable EBITA reached 145 MEUR in the first quarter of 2025 (-5.9% versus Q1 2024: 154 MEUR). The Group's profitability ( comparable EBITA margin ) remained stable at 8.2% (Q1 2024: 8.1%). Net income (including non-controlling interests) decreased to 89 MEUR (Q1 2024: 104 MEUR) on the back of lower EBITA, a reduced financial result, and slightly higher amortization resulting from recent acquisitions. Operating cashflow went down to 73 MEUR compared to Q1 2024 (285 MEUR), mainly due to a project-related pick-up in working capital. ANDRITZ confirms its guidance for 2025: Revenue is projected to be between 8.0 billion EUR and 8.3 billion EUR. Based on the ongoing measures to increase competitiveness and improvements in revenue mix driven by growing Service business, the comparable EBITA margin is expected to be between 8.6% and 9.0% (excluding non-operating items).



KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE Unit Q1 2025 Q1 2024 +/- 2024 Order intake MEUR 2,332.2 1,950.3 +19.6% 8,276.9 - Pulp & Paper MEUR 974.6 642.5 +51.7% 2,779.8 - Metals MEUR 345.6 349.1 -1.0% 1,707.2 - Hydropower MEUR 568.9 497.6 +14.3% 2,170.5 - Environment & Energy MEUR 443.1 461.1 -3.9% 1,619.4 Revenue MEUR 1,761.3 1,886.4 -6.6% 8,313.7 - Pulp & Paper MEUR 644.9 832.3 -22.5% 3,461.1 - Metals MEUR 411.8 439.5 -6.3% 1,811.2 - Hydropower MEUR 372.8 302.3 +23.3% 1,537.9 - Environment & Energy MEUR 331.8 312.3 +6.2% 1,503.5 Order backlog (as of end of period) MEUR 10,169.8 10,002.7 +1.7% 9,749.9 EBITDA MEUR 184.7 194.0 -4.8% 887.9 EBITDA margin % 10.5 10.3 - 10.7 Comparable EBITA MEUR 144.5 153.5 -5.9% 742.8 Comparable EBITA margin % 8.2 8.1 - 8.9 EBITA MEUR 141.8 152.4 -7.0% 713.0 EBITA margin % 8.1 8.1 - 8.6 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

(EBIT) MEUR 126.7 139.9 -9.4% 661.9 Financial result MEUR -6.7 -0.2 -3,250.0% -15.4 Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) MEUR 120.0 139.7 -14.1% 646.5 Net income

(including non-controlling interests) MEUR 89.2 104.1 -14.3% 496.5 Cash flow from operating activities MEUR 73.2 285.3 -74.3% 636.5 Capital expenditure MEUR 50.4 39.7 +27.0% 237.5 Employees

(as of end of period; without apprentices) - 30,221 29,933 +1.0% 30,003 All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries. As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company's growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers' plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.



