Japan Hopes Oshikatsu, A Fandom Phenomenon, Can Boost Its Economy
These posters are created by specialized advertising companies and are paid for by adoring fans. They are part of a phenomenon called oshikatsu, a term coined in recent years that is made from the Japanese words for“push” and“activity.”
Oshikatsu refers to the efforts fans engage in to support their favorite oshi. The term can mean an entertainer, an anime or manga character or a group they admire and want to“push.”
A considerable part of this support is economic in nature. Fans attend events and concerts, or buy merchandise such as CDs, posters and other collectables. Other forms of oshikatsu are meant to spread the fame of their idol by sharing content about them, engaging in social media campaigns and writing fan fiction or drawing fan art.
Oshikatsu developed out of the desire of fans to have a closer link to their idols. The combination of oshi and katsu first appeared on social media networks in 2016 and became widespread as a hashtag on Twitter in 2018. In 2021, oshikatsu was nominated as a candidate for Japan's word of the year , a sign that its use had become mainstream.
