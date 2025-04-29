Father Amir Attends Military School Graduation At Miqdam Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Military Secondary School held a graduation ceremony for its fifth batch this evening at Miqdam Camp.

The ceremony was attended by HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During their studies, the graduates received military and training skills in addition to academic education, qualifying them to serve in various conditions.

During the ceremony, Acting Commander of the Military Secondary School, Col. Mohammed Yousef Al Kaabi, delivered a speech in which he thanked the training and teaching staff for their efforts and urged the graduates to remain diligent in their future paths.

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs also honoured outstanding students.

Also in attendance were HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, HE Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, a number of senior military officers, and the students' parents.