Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Share Distribution

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT ) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a distribution for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: NXDT PR A) of $0.34375 per share. The distribution will be payable on June 30, 2025, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business June 23, 2025.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nexpoint.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen Griffith

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED