AI Is Attracting More And More Users To Its Ranks

The number of artificial intelligence (AI) users in the European Union has nearly tripled over the past year. In 2023, only 23% of respondents reported using AI tools, but by 2024, that number had surged to 60%, according to recent surveys, Azernews reports.

Experts attribute this explosive growth primarily to the accessibility and convenience of modern AI tools. Many popular platforms-such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and AI-enhanced features in apps like Microsoft Office and Adobe-are either free or included in services people already use. Moreover, these tools are compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which lowers the barrier to entry and encourages widespread adoption.

What's especially noteworthy is the sharp rise in users who have shifted from occasional to everyday use of AI. Increasingly, people see AI not just as a novelty or productivity tool, but as a personal digital assistant that can help with everything from writing emails and planning trips to coding, learning languages, and even emotional support.

“There's been a mindset shift,” said one analyst.“AI is no longer seen as futuristic or abstract. For many, it's as normal as using a search engine or messaging app.”

A growing number of Europeans-especially younger users and professionals-report that they trust AI tools more than traditional sources for certain tasks, such as summarizing complex information or providing instant feedback. This has sparked debates in schools and workplaces about how to balance AI assistance with human oversight and critical thinking.