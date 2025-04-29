KT Corp. Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corporation (NYSE: KT ), South Korea's leading integrated telecommunications and platform service provider, announced that it has filed its Form 20-F Annual Report on April 29th, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The report can be accessed on KT's English website at in the Investors section under Business Report as well as the SEC's Edgar database at .

About KT Corporation (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT )

KT Corporation is the leading integrated telecommunications and platform service provider based in South Korea. Principal services include mobile, Broadband, IPTV, B2B communications, and fixed-line telephony. The Company has industry-leading market presence in Broadband, media services, and fixed-line telephony by maintaining No.1 market share positions. Also, the Company is the No.1 player in B2B communications and offers a wide range of other information technology and network services including data centers and cloud services. Additionally, the Company possesses a well-balanced portfolio of diverse subsidiaries focusing on media/content, financial services, real estate operations, and commerce industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and the industries in which we operate. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "should," and similar expressions. Those statements include, among other things, the discussions of our business strategy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. We caution you that reliance on any forward-looking statement involves risks and uncertainties, and that although we believe that the assumptions on which our forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions could be incorrect. The uncertainties in this regard include, but are not limited to, those identified in the risk factors discussed above. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that we will necessarily achieve any plans and objectives or projected financial results referred to in any of the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to release the results of any revisions of these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

IR department:

+82-70-4193-4036

[email protected]

