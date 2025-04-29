INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Purchasers Of Nike-Themed Nfts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims against Nike, Inc. (“Nike” or the“Company”) on behalf of purchasers of Nike-themed non-fungible tokens, crypto collectibles, or other crypto assets (collectively,“Nike NFTs”) from the Nike subsidiary RTFKT, Inc. (“RTFKT”). Purchasers are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nike has engaged in violations of consumer protection laws or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

A class-action complaint has been filed against Nike, alleging that Nike used its brand and marketing prowess to promote and prop up the value of Nike NFTs via its RTFKT subsidiary, before causing RTFKT to abruptly announce the winding down of its operations in December 2024-a scenario referred to as a“rug pull” in crypto investment terminology. Following RTFKT's announcement, the value of Nike NFTs plummeted, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

