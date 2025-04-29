MSA Safety Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Achieved quarterly net sales of $421 million, a 2% GAAP increase and 4% organic(a) increase year-over-year

Generated GAAP operating income of $78 million, or 18.5% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $88 million, or 20.8% of sales

Recorded GAAP net income of $60 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $66 million, or $1.68 per diluted share Returned capital to shareholders through $20 million of dividends and $10 million of share repurchases, invested $11 million for capital expenditures, and repaid $7 million of debt; closed an extended, upsized Revolving Credit Facility in April, which provides capacity of $1.3 billion PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. "Our solid first quarter results demonstrate the team's continued dedication to executing our Accelerate strategy. Within our diversified portfolio, revenue growth was fueled by robust performance in detection and partnering with our customers to accelerate some shipments in consideration of tariffs," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and CEO. "We saw healthy order growth across our product categories, indicating stable market conditions to start the year. While we expect the environment will become more dynamic moving forward, our team's steadfast commitment to our mission, customer-driven innovation, and the principles of the MSA Business System position us to create long-term value for our stakeholders."

(a) Definition of organic sales change provided on the bottom of page eight.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2025

2024

% Change (a) Net Sales $ 421.3

$ 413.3

2 % GAAP









Operating income 77.8

80.1

(3) % % of Net sales 18.5 %

19.4 %

(90) bps Net income 59.6

58.1

3 % Diluted EPS 1.51

1.47

3 % Non-GAAP









Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.5

$ 101.3

- % % of Net sales 24.1 %

24.5 %

(40) bps Adjusted operating income 87.5

88.0

(1) % % of Net sales 20.8 %

21.3 %

(50) bps Adjusted earnings 66.4

63.5

5 % Adjusted diluted EPS 1.68

1.61

4 % Free cash flow 51.0

39.7

29 % Free cash flow conversion 86 %

68 %



Americas Segment









Net sales $ 293.2

$ 295.5

(1) % GAAP operating income 76.5

84.2

(9) % % of Net sales 26.1 %

28.5 %

(240) bps Adjusted operating income 78.7

86.2

(9) % % of Net sales 26.8 %

29.2 %

(240) bps International Segment









Net sales $ 128.2

$ 117.8

9 % GAAP operating income 17.3

11.1

56 % % of Net sales 13.5 %

9.4 %

410 bps Adjusted operating income 18.7

13.5

39 % % of Net sales 14.6 %

11.5 %

310 bps



(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

"Our balance sheet remains strong, and we returned cash to shareholders as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy," commented Elyse Brody, MSA Safety Interim Chief Financial Officer. "We maintain our low-single-digit organic sales growth outlook for 2025, predicated on relative economic stability, while closely monitoring elevated macro risks including tariffs. We will stay close to our customers and remain agile as operating conditions evolve," Brody added.

2025 Net Sales Outlook

The company maintained its low-single-digit full-year organic sales growth outlook for 2025, while acknowledging increased risk due to macroeconomic factors.

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its first quarter 2025 results and outlook. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024







Net sales $ 421,340

$ 413,302 Cost of products sold 227,945

217,771 Gross profit 193,395

195,531







Selling, general and administrative 93,965

94,150 Research and development 15,669

15,919 Restructuring charges 1,924

3,017 Currency exchange losses, net 4,076

2,333 Operating income 77,761

80,112







Interest expense 6,835

10,740 Other income, net (7,023)

(6,235) Total other (income) expense, net (188)

4,505







Income before income taxes 77,949

75,607 Provision for income taxes 18,344

17,468 Net income $ 59,605

$ 58,139







Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:





Basic $ 1.51

$ 1.48 Diluted $ 1.51

$ 1.47







Basic shares outstanding 39,334

39,360 Diluted shares outstanding 39,501

39,556

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,617

$ 164,560 Trade receivables, net 294,423

279,213 Inventories 306,675

296,796 Other current assets 51,447

62,461 Total current assets 823,162

803,030







Property, plant and equipment, net 211,714

211,865 Prepaid pension cost 229,744

224,638 Goodwill 627,200

620,895 Intangible assets, net 243,800

246,437 Other noncurrent assets 100,265

98,919 Total assets $ 2,235,885

$ 2,205,784







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 32,886

$ 26,391 Accounts payable 116,474

108,163 Other current liabilities 131,080

153,539 Total current liabilities 280,440

288,093







Long-term debt, net 469,171

481,622 Pensions and other employee benefits 136,854

134,251 Deferred tax liabilities 108,106

107,691 Other noncurrent liabilities 51,169

50,808 Total shareholders' equity 1,190,145

1,143,319 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,235,885

$ 2,205,784

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024







Net income $ 59,605

$ 58,139 Depreciation and amortization 16,251

15,559 Change in working capital and other operating (14,023)

(22,812) Cash flow from operating activities 61,833

50,886







Capital expenditures (10,784)

(11,219) Property disposals and other investing 18

- Cash flow used in investing activities (10,766)

(11,219)







Change in debt (7,466)

(5,010) Cash dividends paid (20,033)

(18,490) Company stock purchases under repurchase program (9,996)

- Other financing (8,117)

(5,585) Cash flow used in financing activities (45,612)

(29,085)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 743

(8,676)







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 6,198

$ 1,906

MSA Safety Incorporated Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Fire Service(a)

$ 150,616

36 %

$ 105,907

36 %

$ 44,709

35 % Detection(b)

161,070

38 %

109,891

37 %

51,179

40 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

109,654

26 %

77,362

27 %

32,292

25 % Total

$ 421,340

100 %

$ 293,160

100 %

$ 128,180

100 %

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Fire Service(a)

$ 163,694

40 %

$ 122,252

41 %

$ 41,442

35 % Detection(b)

139,216

34 %

96,295

33 %

42,921

36 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

110,392

26 %

76,992

26 %

33,400

29 % Total

$ 413,302

100 %

$ 295,539

100 %

$ 117,763

100 %

(a) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Organic sales change (Unaudited) Consolidated

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Fire

Service(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (8) % 16 % (1) %

2 % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % 1 % 4 %

2 % Organic sales change (7) % 17 % 3 %

4 %

Americas Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Fire

Service(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (13) % 14 % - %

(1) % Plus: Currency translation effects - % 2 % 5 %

2 % Organic sales change (13) % 16 % 5 %

1 %

International Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Fire

Service(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 8 % 19 % (3) %

9 % Plus: Currency translation effects 2 % 2 % 2 %

2 % Organic sales change 10 % 21 % (1) %

11 %



(a) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted operating income (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2025

2024







Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,467

$ 101,254 Less:





Depreciation and amortization 13,965

13,245 Adjusted operating income 87,502

88,009 Less:





Restructuring charges 1,924

3,017 Currency exchange losses, net 4,076

2,333 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,286

2,314 Transaction costs (a) 1,455

233 GAAP operating income 77,761

80,112 Less:





Interest expense 6,835

10,740 Other income, net (7,023)

(6,235) Income before income taxes 77,949

75,607 Provision for income taxes 18,344

17,468 Net income $ 59,605

$ 58,139



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended

March 31,





2025

2024

% Change











Net income $ 59,605

$ 58,139

3 %











Restructuring charges 1,924

3,017



Currency exchange losses, net 4,076

2,333



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,286

2,314



Asset related losses 8

51



Transaction costs (a) 1,455

233



Income tax expense on adjustments (2,916)

(2,590)



Adjusted earnings $ 66,438

$ 63,497

5 %











Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.68

$ 1.61

4 %















(a)Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Operating income

$ 386,826 Depreciation and amortization

55,879 Restructuring charges

5,304 Currency exchange losses, net

5,381 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

9,146 Net cost for product related legal matter

5,000 Transaction costs (a)

2,108 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 469,644





Total end-of-period debt

502,057





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.1





Total end-of-period debt

$ 502,057 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

170,617 Net debt

$ 331,440





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.7



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at , as well as on its own investor relations website at . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

