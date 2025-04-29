Tampa Florida's Krewe Of Europa Teaming Up With Stop Soldier Suicide For Major Fundraiser

Celebrating St Patrick's in Galway Ireland

- Karen BachlerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tampa Florida based Krewe of Europa is teaming up with Stop Soldier Suicide for the Bay Area Brave event. SSS is the only national nonprofit focused solely on solving the issue of suicide among U.S. veterans and service members. Our team is laser-focused on care and research that is specific to reducing veteran and service member suicide. Our vision is a nation where veterans and service members have no greater risk for suicide than any other American. We have an aggressive goal to reduce the military suicide rate by 40% no later than 2030.As a nimble, mobile operation, we can move fast to provide evidence-based suicide interventions and enact changes to programming based on research and suicide intelligence.Our team leverages leading-edge technology and data insights, which power innovative strategies to find veterans and service members at the highest risk for suicide and deliver suicide-specific intervention services.Bay Area Brave:We're excited to announce Bay Area Brave on May 22, 2025, at 6 PM at Le MeridienHotel in Tampa, Florida.● This event is proudly sponsored by Advance Auto Parts, who share our commitment tosupporting our veterans and service members.● Bay Area Brave is an evening dedicated to raising awareness and support for StopSoldier Suicide, the only national nonprofit dedicated solely to solving the issue ofveteran and service member suicide.● The night will feature networking and impactful guest speakers, all while comingtogether as a community to support our nation's heroes.● Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available-this is an event you don't want tomiss!WHO SHOULD ATTEND● We encourage veterans, service members, military families, first responders,business leaders, and community supporters to attend.● Anyone passionate about supporting our military and addressing the issue of veteranand service member suicide should be there.● It's an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations making areal difference.About the Krewe of Europa:The Krewe of Europa is a Tampa Florida based 501c3 foundation that appears in parades across the globe. The mission is making Miles of Smiles Across the Globe, one Parade at a Time. The Krewe has appeareed in audiences from Juneau Alaska to Pernik Bulgaria and recently returned from Ireland to celebrate St Patrick's Day in two parades in Galway City and Craughwell.Europa celebrates the 14th to 18th century when the trade routes between the Old World of Europe and the New World of the America's were formed. "We celebrate the multicultural heritage of the first settlers". Krewe costumes reflect thi s period of time of all 44 countries of Europe.Each year, the Krewe selects a veterans charity. 2026, the Krewe has chosen Stop Soldier Suicide in an effort to stop this crisis affecting our veterans. Every dollar raised has a major impact on this crisis in a positive way. The Krewe marches with a mission according to Karen Bachler, President of the Krewe of Europa.

