Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wesbanco Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-04-29 04:32:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Successful acquisition of Premier Financial combined with strong organic loan and deposit growth

WHEELING, W.Va., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC ), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which included the closing of the previously announced Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition. WesBanco reported a net loss available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 of $11.5 million, or $(0.15) per share, which reflected the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the acquisition, as compared to net income of $33.2 million, or $0.56 per share, for the first quarter of 2024. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans and restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $51.2 million, or $0.66 per share, as compared to $33.2 million, or $0.56 per share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).

Under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") accounting standard, which ensures a forward-looking approach to credit risk, WesBanco was required to estimate and record expected credit losses over the life of the acquired PFC loans. At March 31, 2025, we recorded an allowance for credit losses of $88.5 million and a $59.4 million provision for the acquired loan portfolio. This required day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans is considered a non-recurring earnings impact as it is associated with the closing of the PFC acquisition and not indicative of operational or credit quality trends. The first quarter provision for credit losses was $68.9 million and the allowance for credit losses was $233.6 million at March 31st, which provided a coverage ratio of 1.25%, as compared to 1.10% as of December 31, 2024. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 1.88% of total portfolio loans.

For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)

Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

Net (loss)/income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ (11,523)

$ (0.15)

$ 33,162

$ 0.56

Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans

46,926

0.60

-

-

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

15,808

0.21

-

-

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 51,211

$ 0.66

$ 33,162

$ 0.56

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2025:

  • Successfully closed the acquisition of PFC, on February 28th, creating a regional financial services institution with $27.4 billion in assets, significant economies of scale, and strong pro forma profitability metrics
  • Total organic loan growth was 7.8% year-over-year and 4.4% over the sequential quarter, annualized, and fully funded through deposit growth
    • Reflecting $5.9 billion of loans from PFC and organic growth, total loans increased 57.3% year-over-year to $18.7 billion
  • Total organic deposit growth was 6.8% year-over-year and 8.1% over the sequential quarter, annualized
    • Organic deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit, increased 4.8% year-over-year and 10.6% over the sequential quarter, annualized
    • Reflecting $6.9 billion of deposits from PFC and organic growth, total deposits increased 57.8% year-over-year to $21.3 billion
    • Average loans to average deposits were 89.3%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth
  • Net interest margin of 3.35% increased 32 basis points sequentially, as PFC benefited the margin by approximately 25 basis points through interest mark accretion and securities restructuring
  • Reflecting the PFC acquisition and organic growth, Trust and Investment Services ("WTIS") assets under management increased to a record $7.0 billion and broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) increased to a record $2.4 billion
  • Efficiency ratio of 58.6% improved 803 basis points year-over-year and 261 basis points sequentially due to the benefits of the PFC acquisition, as well as a continued focus on expense management and driving positive operating leverage
  • Key credit quality metrics continued to remain at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $20 billion and $50 billion)

"Our first quarter results demonstrate continued solid operational performance, as we again delivered strong organic loan and deposit growth while driving positive operating leverage. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet and net interest margin by funding loan growth with deposits and reducing higher-cost borrowings," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "This quarter also marked a significant milestone for WesBanco as we successfully completed our acquisition of Premier Financial Corp., a merger that expands and strengthens our market position and accelerates our long-term growth strategy. We are pleased to welcome Premier's talented team, loyal customers and strong community partners to WesBanco. As we move forward together, our teams are focused on executing a seamless integration and delivering on the full potential of the combined organization for all our stakeholders."

Balance Sheet
 WesBanco's balance sheet, as of March 31, 2025, reflects both the PFC acquisition and organic growth. Total assets increased 54.2% year-over-year to $27.4 billion, including total portfolio loans of $18.7 billion and total securities of $4.3 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 57.3% year-over-year due to acquired PFC loans of $5.9 billion and organic growth of $0.9 billion, with $0.8 billion from the commercial teams. Commercial real estate payoffs totaled approximately $83 million during the first quarter of 2025. Securities, which represented 15.8% of total assets, increased $1 billion year-over-year due to the addition of PFC securities. In addition, approximately $775 million of lower coupon or variable rate PFC securities were sold and replaced with approximately $475 million of longer-term, higher coupon fixed rate securities.

Deposits of $21.3 billion increased 57.8% year-over-year due to acquired PFC deposits of $6.9 billion and organic growth. Total organic deposit growth was $922 million, or 6.8%, year-over-year and $285 million quarter-over-quarter which fully funded loan growth of $921 million and $138 million, respectively. Reflecting the addition of PFC deposits, which included $1.3 billion of certificates of deposit, total demand deposits represented 49% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 25%.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings totaled $1.5 billion, of which approximately 93% have 2025 maturities, increased $476.5 million, or 47.7%, from December 31, 2024, due to the addition of borrowings from PFC.

Credit Quality
 As of March 31, 2025, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last five years. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 4 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 0.43%, while non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased 8 basis points to 0.30%.

Net Interest Margin and Income
 The first quarter margin of 3.35% improved 32 basis points compared to the fourth quarter and 43 basis points on a year-over-year basis, through a combination of higher loan and securities yields, lower funding costs, and higher purchase accounting accretion. Despite higher-cost certificates of deposit from PFC, deposit funding costs of 255 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 decreased as compared to 271 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 256 basis points in the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the first quarter were 188 basis points. Interest rate mark accretion from the PFC acquisition, in addition to the securities restructuring, benefited the first quarter net interest margin by approximately 25 basis points.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $158.5 million, an increase of $44.6 million, or 39.1% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of a larger balance sheet from the PFC acquisition, loan growth, higher loan and securities yields, lower FHLB borrowings, and $9.1 million of purchase accounting accretion from acquisitions.

Non-Interest Income
 For the first quarter of 2025, non-interest income of $34.7 million increased $4.0 million, or 13.2%, from the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of PFC which drove higher service charges on deposits, bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), digital banking income, and trust fees. Service charges on deposits increased $1.8 million year-over-year, reflecting the addition of PFC, fee income from new products and services and treasury management, and increased general consumer spending. BOLI increased $1.4 million year-over-year due to a $0.9 million death benefit received and the addition of PFC. Gross swap fees were $2.0 million in the first quarter, compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were a loss of $1.0 million compared to a gain of $0.8 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
 Reflecting the closing of the PFC acquisition on February 28th, non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $114.0 million, a $16.8 million, or 17.2%, increase year-over-year primarily due to the addition of the PFC expense base associated with approximately 900 employees and 70 financial centers. Equipment and software expense of $13.1 million, includes the additional cost of operating two core systems until conversion to one platform in mid-May. Amortization of intangible assets of $4.2 million increased $2.1 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC.

Capital
 WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. In conjunction with the February 28th closing of the PFC acquisition, WesBanco issued 28.7 million shares of common stock to acquire the outstanding shares of PFC, which increased total capital by $1.0 billion and, as anticipated, modestly impacted capital ratios. At March 31, 2025, Tier I leverage was 11.01%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 10.69%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 9.99%, and total risk-based capital was 13.59%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.47% due to strong earnings and the third quarter common equity raise.

Conference Call and Webcast
 WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 1119838. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on April 30, 2025 and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 14, 2025. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( ).

Forward-Looking Statements
 Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, or at WesBanco's website, . Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the businesses of WesBanco and Premier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Statements in this presentation with respect to the benefits of the merger between WesBanco and Premier, the parties' plans, obligations, expectations, and intentions, and the statements with respect to accretion, earn back of tangible book value, tangible book value dilution and internal rate of return, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: the businesses of WesBanco and Premier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized within the expected time frames; disruption from the merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of other business strategies; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; extended disruption of vital infrastructure; and other factors described in WesBanco's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.
 With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC ) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.4 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.0 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.4 billion through our broker/dealer, as of March 31, 2025. Learn more at and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.








Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights






Page 6


(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
















For the Three Months Ended


Statement of Income


March 31,


Interest and dividend income


2025


2024


% Change



Loans, including fees

$ 218,409


$ 166,974

30.8

Interest and dividends on securities:








Taxable


22,247


17,404

27.8


Tax-exempt

4,529


4,586

(1.2)



Total interest and dividends on securities

26,776


21,990

21.8

Other interest income


8,047


6,369

26.3

Total interest and dividend income

253,232


195,333

29.6

Interest expense









Interest bearing demand deposits

29,377


25,590

14.8

Money market deposits

21,134


16,114

31.2

Savings deposits

7,359


7,667

(4.0)

Certificates of deposit

18,558


10,247

81.1



Total interest expense on deposits

76,428


59,618

28.2

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

13,034


17,000

(23.3)

Other short-term borrowings

1,122


674

66.5

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


4,129


4,075

1.3



Total interest expense

94,713


81,367

16.4

Net interest income


158,519


113,966

39.1

Provision for credit losses

68,883


4,014

NM


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

89,636


109,952

(18.5)

Non-interest income









Trust fees

8,697


8,082

7.6

Service charges on deposits

8,587


6,784

26.6

Digital banking income

5,404


4,704

14.9

Net swap fee and valuation income

961


1,563

(38.5)

Net securities brokerage revenue

2,701


2,548

6.0

Bank-owned life insurance

3,428


2,067

65.8

Mortgage banking income

1,140


693

64.5

Net securities (losses) / gains


(318)


537

(159.2)

Net (losses) / gains on other real estate owned and other assets

(40)


154

(126.0)

Other income

4,105


3,497

17.4



Total non-interest income

34,665


30,629

13.2

Non-interest expense









Salaries and wages

48,577


42,997

13.0

Employee benefits

12,970


12,184

6.5

Net occupancy

7,778


6,623

17.4

Equipment and software

13,050


10,008

30.4

Marketing

2,382


1,885

26.4

FDIC insurance


4,187


3,448

21.4

Amortization of intangible assets

4,223


2,092

101.9

Restructuring and merger-related expense

20,010


-

100.0

Other operating expenses


20,789


17,954

15.8



Total non-interest expense

133,966


97,191

37.8

(Loss) / Income before provision for income taxes

(9,665)


43,390

(122.3)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes


(673)


7,697

(108.7)

Net (Loss) / Income

(8,992)


35,693

(125.2)

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531

-

Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders


$ (11,523)


$ 33,162

(134.7)






















Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 159,723


$ 115,185

38.7











Per common share data








Net (loss) / income per common share - basic

$ (0.15)


$ 0.56

(126.8)

Net (loss) / income per common share - diluted

(0.15)


0.56

(126.8)

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.66


0.56

17.9

Dividends declared

0.37


0.36

2.8

Book value (period end)

38.02


40.30

(5.7)

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.06


21.39

(6.2)

Average common shares outstanding - basic

76,830,460


59,382,758

29.4

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

77,020,592


59,523,679

29.4

Period end common shares outstanding

95,672,204


59,395,777

61.1

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000

-











(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

NM = Not Meaningful

















WESBANCO, INC.


















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
































Selected ratios
























For the Three Months Ended










March 31,










2025


2024


% Change


























Return on average assets




(0.22)

%

0.75

%

(129.33)

%





Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)


0.96


0.75

28.00






Return on average equity




(1.45)


5.24

(127.67)






Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)


6.45


5.24

23.09






Return on average tangible equity (1)



(1.74)


9.85

(117.66)






Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)

11.61


9.85

17.87






Return on average tangible common equity (1)


(1.89)


10.96

(117.24)






Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)

12.56


10.96

14.60






Yield on earning assets (2)





5.33


4.98

7.03






Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.78


2.98

(6.71)






Net interest spread (2)




2.55


2.00

27.50






Net interest margin (2)




3.35


2.92

14.73






Efficiency (1) (2)




58.62


66.65

(12.05)






Average loans to average deposits



89.32


88.67

0.73






Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans


0.08


0.20

(60.00)






Effective income tax rate





(6.96)


17.74

(139.23)




















































































For the Three Months Ended










Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,










2025


2024


2024


2024


2024






















Return on average assets




(0.22)

%

1.01

%

0.76

%

0.59

%

0.75

%

Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)


0.96


1.02

0.79

0.66

0.75


Return on average equity




(1.45)


6.68

5.09

4.17

5.24


Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)


6.45


6.75

5.32

4.65

5.24


Return on average tangible equity (1)



(1.74)


11.49

9.07

7.93

9.85


Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)

11.61


11.61

9.46

8.78

9.85


Return on average tangible common equity (1)


(1.89)


12.56

9.97

8.83

10.96


Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)

12.56


12.69

10.40

9.77

10.96


Yield on earning assets (2)





5.33


5.10

5.19

5.11

4.98


Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.78


2.96

3.21

3.12

2.98


Net interest spread (2)




2.55


2.14

1.98

1.99

2.00


Net interest margin (2)




3.35


3.03

2.95

2.95

2.92


Efficiency (1) (2)






58.62


61.23

65.29

66.11

66.65


Average loans to average deposits



89.32


89.24

90.58

89.40

88.67


Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.08


0.13

0.05

0.07

0.20


Effective income tax rate





(6.96)


19.87

16.75

17.42

17.74


Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)


$ 6,951


$ 5,968

$ 6,061

$ 5,633

$ 5,601


Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)

$ 2,359


$ 1,852

$ 1,853

$ 1,780

$ 1,751




















(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired


loans. See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.








(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully










taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt








loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and






provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.











(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights








Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)






% Change

Balance sheet


March 31,



December 31,

March 31, 2025

Assets




2025


2024


% Change

2024

to Dec. 31, 2024

Cash and due from banks

$ 245,897


$ 138,940

77.0

$ 142,271

72.8

Due from banks - interest bearing

845,818


370,729

128.1

425,866

98.6

Securities:









Equity securities, at fair value

28,217


13,074

115.8

13,427

110.2

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,149,043


2,119,272

48.6

2,246,072

40.2

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,002,796, $1,052,444








and $1,006,817, respectively)

1,143,376


1,190,010

(3.9)

1,152,906

(0.8)


Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(137)


(183)

25.1

(146)

6.2

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,143,239


1,189,827

(3.9)

1,152,760

(0.8)


Total securities

4,320,499


3,322,173

30.1

3,412,259

26.6

Loans held for sale

243,281


12,472

NM

18,695

NM

Portfolio loans:








Commercial real estate

10,501,846


6,754,933

55.5

7,326,681

43.3

Commercial and industrial

2,781,728


1,683,172

65.3

1,787,277

55.6

Residential real estate


3,930,667


2,469,357

59.2

2,520,086

56.0

Home equity

1,020,929


740,973

37.8

821,110

24.3

Consumer


438,578


224,732

95.2

201,275

117.9

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

18,673,748


11,873,167

57.3

12,656,429

47.5

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(233,617)


(129,190)

(80.8)

(138,766)

(68.4)


Net portfolio loans

18,440,131


11,743,977

57.0

12,517,663

47.3

Premises and equipment, net

281,493


232,630

21.0

219,076

28.5

Accrued interest receivable

108,778


78,564

38.5

78,324

38.9

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,754,703


1,130,175

55.3

1,124,016

56.1

Bank-owned life insurance

548,601


357,099

53.6

360,738

52.1

Other assets

623,182


385,976

61.5

385,390

61.7

Total Assets


$ 27,412,383


$ 17,772,735

54.2

$ 18,684,298

46.7












Liabilities










Deposits:









Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,318,619


$ 3,938,610

35.0

$ 3,842,758

38.4

Interest bearing demand

5,000,881


3,529,691

41.7

3,771,314

32.6

Money market

4,875,384


2,189,769

122.6

2,429,977

100.6

Savings deposits

3,068,618


2,499,466

22.8

2,362,736

29.9

Certificates of deposit

3,028,893


1,339,237

126.2

1,726,932

75.4


Total deposits

21,292,395


13,496,773

57.8

14,133,717

50.6

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,476,511


1,100,000

34.2

1,000,000

47.7

Other short-term borrowings

147,804


72,935

102.7

192,073

(23.0)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


360,156


279,136

29.0

279,308

28.9


Total borrowings

1,984,471


1,452,071

36.7

1,471,381

34.9

Accrued interest payable

26,570


15,929

66.8

14,228

86.7

Other liabilities

327,368


269,600

21.4

274,691

19.2

Total Liabilities


23,630,804


15,234,373

55.1

15,894,017

48.7












Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares








6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation








preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484


144,484

-

144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 100,000,000 and 200,000,000








shares authorized; 95,672,204, 68,081,306 and 75,354,034 shares issued;








95,672,204, 59,395,777 and 66,919,805 shares outstanding, respectively

199,313


141,834

40.5

156,985

27.0

Capital surplus

2,485,223


1,636,964

51.8

1,809,679

37.3

Retained earnings

1,145,396


1,154,307

(0.8)

1,192,091

(3.9)

Treasury stock (0, 8,685,529 and 8,434,229 shares - at cost, respectively)

-


(302,264)

(100.0)

(292,244)

(100.0)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(190,710)


(234,922)

18.8

(218,632)

12.8

Deferred benefits for directors

(2,127)


(2,041)

(4.2)

(2,082)

(2.2)

Total Shareholders' Equity


3,781,579


2,538,362

49.0

2,790,281

35.5

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 27,412,383


$ 17,772,735

54.2

$ 18,684,298

46.7
























WESBANCO, INC.














Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)











Average balance sheet and













net interest margin analysis






For the Three Months Ended March 31,









2025



2024









Average

Average



Average

Average


Assets







Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing




$ 602,708

4.73

%


$ 375,268

5.70

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)




14,720,749

6.02



11,756,875

5.71

Securities: (2)












Taxable





3,237,372

2.79



2,928,867

2.39

Tax-exempt (3)





733,105

3.17



759,797

3.07

Total securities





3,970,477

2.86



3,688,664

2.53

Other earning assets







61,393

6.69



60,920

6.92

Total earning assets (3)






19,355,327

5.33

%


15,881,727

4.98

%

Other assets





2,303,025




1,822,538

Total Assets







$ 21,658,352




$ 17,704,265















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity












Interest bearing demand deposits




$ 4,166,005

2.86

%


$ 3,501,049

2.94

%

Money market accounts







3,219,335

2.66



2,087,036

3.11

Savings deposits





2,605,145

1.15



2,480,710

1.24

Certificates of deposit





2,185,662

3.44



1,291,111

3.19

Total interest bearing deposits




12,176,147

2.55



9,359,906

2.56

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings




1,168,981

4.52



1,243,407

5.50

Repurchase agreements





162,912

2.79



92,565

2.93

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt




305,309

5.48



279,103

5.87

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)





13,813,349

2.78

%


10,974,981

2.98

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,303,915




3,898,990

Other liabilities





322,449




284,453

Shareholders' equity





3,218,639




2,545,841

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$ 21,658,352




$ 17,704,265

Taxable equivalent net interest spread






2.55

%



2.00

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin






3.35

%



2.92

%




























(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.6 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $6.9 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $2.3 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 10



(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)














Quarter Ended



Statement of Income

Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,



Interest and dividend income

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024




Loans, including fees

$ 218,409


$ 183,251

$ 184,215

$ 175,361

$ 166,974


Interest and dividends on securities:












Taxable

22,247


18,575

17,651

16,929

17,404



Tax-exempt

4,529


4,449

4,498

4,556

4,586




Total interest and dividends on securities

26,776


23,024

22,149

21,485

21,990


Other interest income

8,047


7,310

7,365

6,147

6,369

Total interest and dividend income

253,232


213,585

213,729

202,993

195,333

Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits

29,377


27,044

28,139

26,925

25,590


Money market deposits

21,134


18,734

19,609

18,443

16,114


Savings deposits

7,359


7,271

8,246

7,883

7,667


Certificates of deposit

18,558


16,723

14,284

11,982

10,247




Total interest expense on deposits

76,428


69,772

70,278

65,233

59,618


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

13,034


12,114

17,147

16,227

17,000


Other short-term borrowings

1,122


1,291

1,092

896

674


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

4,129


3,902

4,070

4,044

4,075




Total interest expense

94,713


87,079

92,587

86,400

81,367

Net interest income

158,519


126,506

121,142

116,593

113,966


Provision for credit losses

68,883


(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

89,636


126,653

116,344

106,052

109,952

Non-interest income













Trust fees

8,697


7,775

7,517

7,303

8,082


Service charges on deposits

8,587


8,138

7,945

7,111

6,784


Digital banking income

5,404


5,125

5,084

5,040

4,704


Net swap fee and valuation income/ (loss)

961


3,230

(627)

1,776

1,563


Net securities brokerage revenue

2,701


2,430

2,659

2,601

2,548


Bank-owned life insurance

3,428


2,512

2,173

2,791

2,067


Mortgage banking income

1,140


1,229

1,280

1,069

693


Net securities (losses) / gains

(318)


61

675

135

537


Net (losses) / gains on other real estate owned and other assets

(40)


193

(239)

34

154


Other income

4,105


5,695

3,145

3,495

3,497




Total non-interest income

34,665


36,388

29,612

31,355

30,629

Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages

48,577


45,638

44,890

43,991

42,997


Employee benefits

12,970


11,856

11,522

10,579

12,184


Net occupancy

7,778


5,999

6,226

6,309

6,623


Equipment and software

13,050


10,681

10,157

10,457

10,008


Marketing

2,382


2,531

2,977

2,371

1,885


FDIC insurance

4,187


3,640

3,604

3,523

3,448


Amortization of intangible assets

4,223


2,034

2,053

2,072

2,092


Restructuring and merger-related expense

20,010


646

1,977

3,777

-


Other operating expenses

20,789


18,079

17,777

19,313

17,954




Total non-interest expense

133,966


101,104

101,183

102,392

97,191

(Loss) / Income before provision for income taxes

(9,665)


61,937

44,773

35,015

43,390


(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(673)


12,308

7,501

6,099

7,697

Net (Loss) / Income

(8,992)


49,629

37,272

28,916

35,693

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders

$ (11,523)


$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162
















Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 159,723


$ 127,689

$ 122,338

$ 117,804

$ 115,185
















Per common share data












Net (loss) / income per common share - basic

$ (0.15)


$ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.56

Net (loss) / income per common share - diluted

(0.15)


0.70

0.54

0.44

0.56

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.66


0.71

0.56

0.49

0.56

Dividends declared

0.37


0.37

0.36

0.36

0.36

Book value (period end)

38.02


39.54

39.73

40.28

40.30

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.06


22.83

22.99

21.45

21.39

Average common shares outstanding - basic

76,830,460


66,895,834

64,488,962

59,521,872

59,382,758

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

77,020,592


66,992,009

64,634,208

59,656,429

59,523,679

Period end common shares outstanding

95,672,204


66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310

59,395,777

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

Full time equivalent employees

3,205


2,262

2,277

2,370

2,331
















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights










Page 11

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)














Quarter Ended






Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Asset quality data


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Non-performing assets:











Total non-performing loans



$ 81,489


$ 39,752

$ 30,421

$ 35,468

$ 32,919

Other real estate and repossessed assets

1,854


852

906

1,328

1,474

Total non-performing assets

$ 83,343


$ 40,604

$ 31,327

$ 36,796

$ 34,393














Past due loans (1):











Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 69,755


$ 45,926

$ 33,762

$ 20,237

$ 18,515

Loans past due 90 days or more

10,734


13,553

20,427

9,171

5,408

Total past due loans

$ 80,489


$ 59,479

$ 54,189

$ 29,408

$ 23,923














Criticized and classified loans (2):











Criticized loans

$ 470,619


$ 242,000

$ 200,540

$ 179,621

$ 171,536

Classified loans

149,452


112,669

93,185

83,744

101,898

Total criticized and classified loans

$ 620,071


$ 354,669

$ 293,725

$ 263,365

$ 273,434














Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.37

%

0.36

%

0.27

%

0.17

%

0.16

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.06


0.11

0.16

0.07

0.05

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.44


0.31

0.24

0.29

0.28

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other










real estate and repossessed assets

0.45


0.32

0.25

0.30

0.29

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.30


0.22

0.17

0.20

0.19

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

3.32


2.80

2.36

2.15

2.30














Allowance for credit losses












Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 233,617


$ 138,766

$ 140,872

$ 136,509

$ 129,190

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

6,459


6,120

8,225

9,194

8,175

Provision for credit losses

68,883


(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

2,771


4,066

1,420

2,221

5,935














Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.08

%

0.13

%

0.05

%

0.07

%

0.20

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.25

%

1.10

%

1.13

%

1.11

%

1.09

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

2.87

x

3.49

x

4.63

x

3.85

x

3.92

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and










loans past due


1.44

x

1.40

x

1.66

x

2.10

x

2.27

x














































Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,




2025


2024

2024

2024

2024

Capital ratios












Tier I leverage capital

11.01

%

10.68

%

10.69

%

9.72

%

9.79

%

Tier I risk-based capital

10.69


13.06

12.89

11.58

11.87

Total risk-based capital

13.59


15.88

15.74

14.45

14.76

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

9.99


12.07

11.89

10.58

10.84

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.86


15.09

14.84

14.21

14.38

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.03


9.52

9.67

8.37

8.50

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

7.47


8.70

8.84

7.52

7.63




























(1) Excludes non-performing loans.










(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.




(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.






WESBANCO, INC.












Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Page 12




The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.




Three Months Ended






Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Return on average assets, excluding certain items:












Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders

$ (11,523)


$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

15,808


510

1,562

2,984

-

Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

46,926


-

-

-

-

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items

51,211


47,608

36,303

29,369

33,162















Average total assets

$ 21,658,352


$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 17,704,265














Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

0.96 %


1.02 %

0.79 %

0.66 %

0.75 %














Return on average equity, excluding certain items:












Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders

$ (11,523)


$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

15,808


510

1,562

2,984

-

Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

46,926


-

-

-

-

Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items

51,211


47,608

36,303

29,369

33,162















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 3,218,639


$ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 2,545,841














Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

6.45 %


6.75 %

5.32 %

4.65 %

5.24 %














Return on average tangible equity:












Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders

$ (11,523)


$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

3,336


1,607

1,622

1,637

1,653

Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

(8,187)


48,705

36,363

28,022

34,815















Average total shareholders' equity

3,218,639


2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,312,855)


(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,905,784


$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903














Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)

-1.74 %


11.49 %

9.07 %

7.93 %

9.85 %















Average tangible common equity

$ 1,761,300


$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)

-1.89 %


12.56 %

9.97 %

8.83 %

10.96 %














Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:












Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders

$ (11,523)


$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

15,808


510

1,562

2,984

-

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

3,336


1,607

1,622

1,637

1,653

Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

46,926


-

-

-

-

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles












and excluding certain items

54,547


49,215

37,925

31,006

34,815















Average total shareholders' equity

3,218,639


2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,312,855)


(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,905,784


$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903














Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

11.61 %


11.61 %

9.46 %

8.78 %

9.85 %















Average tangible common equity

$ 1,761,300


$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

12.56 %


12.69 %

10.40 %

9.77 %

10.96 %














Efficiency ratio:














Non-interest expense

$ 133,966


$ 101,104

$ 101,183

$ 102,392

$ 97,191

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(20,010)


(646)

(1,977)

(3,777)

-

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

113,956


100,458

99,206

98,615

97,191















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

159,723


127,689

122,338

117,804

115,185

Non-interest income

34,665


36,388

29,612

31,355

0

30,629

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$ 194,388


$ 164,077

$ 151,950

$ 149,159

0

$ 145,814

Efficiency ratio

58.62 %


61.23 %

65.29 %

66.11 %

66.65 %




























Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:












Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders

$ (11,523)


$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

15,808


510

1,562

2,984

-

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

46,926


-

-

-

-

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:

$ 51,211


$ 47,608

$ 36,303

$ 29,369

$ 33,162














Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:












Net (loss) / income per common share - diluted

$ (0.15)


$ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.56

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.21


0.01

0.02

0.05

-

Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

0.60


-

-

-

-

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:

$ 0.66


$ 0.71

$ 0.56

$ 0.49

$ 0.56
































Period End






Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,






2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Tangible book value per share:












Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,781,579


$ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279

$ 2,538,362

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,718,048)


(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

Tangible common equity

1,919,047


1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274

1,270,720















Common shares outstanding

95,672,204


66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310

59,395,777














Tangible book value per share

$ 20.06


$ 22.83

$ 22.99

$ 21.45

$ 21.39














Tangible common equity to tangible assets:












Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,781,579


$ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279

$ 2,538,362

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,718,048)


(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

Tangible equity

2,063,531


1,671,988

1,681,686

1,422,758

1,415,204

Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

Tangible common equity

1,919,047


1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274

1,270,720















Total assets

27,412,383


18,684,298

18,514,169

18,128,375

17,772,735

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,718,048)


(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)

Tangible assets

$ 25,694,335


$ 17,566,005

$ 17,394,270

$ 17,006,854

$ 16,649,577














Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.03 %


9.52 %

9.67 %

8.37 %

8.50 %














Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.47 %


8.70 %

8.84 %

7.52 %

7.63 %




























(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.









(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.






WESBANCO, INC.












Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Page 13


The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.


















Three Months Ended






Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Pre-tax, pre-provision income:












(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes

$ (9,665)


$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

Add: provision for credit losses

68,883


(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 59,218


$ 61,790

$ 49,571

$ 45,556

$ 47,404














Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:












(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes

$ (9,665)


$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

Add: provision for credit losses

68,883


(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

20,010


646

1,977

3,777

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 79,228


$ 62,436

$ 51,548

$ 49,333

$ 47,404














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:












(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes

$ (9,665)


$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

Add: provision for credit losses

68,883


(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

20,010


646

1,977

#

3,777

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

79,228


62,436

51,548

#

49,333

47,404















Average total assets

$ 21,658,352


$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 17,704,265














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

1.48 %


1.34 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.08 %














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:












(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes

$ (9,665)


$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

Add: provision for credit losses

68,883


(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

20,010


646

1,977

#

3,777

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

79,228


62,436

51,548

#

49,333

47,404















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 3,218,639


$ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 2,545,841














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

9.98 %


8.85 %

7.55 %

7.80 %

7.49 %














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):












(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes

$ (9,665)


$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390

Add: provision for credit losses

68,883


(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

Add: amortization of intangibles

4,223


2,034

2,053

2,072

2,092

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

20,010


646

1,977

#

3,777

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

83,451


64,470

53,601

#

51,405

49,496















Average total shareholders' equity

3,218,639


2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,312,855)


(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,905,784


$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

17.76 %


15.20 %

13.37 %

14.55 %

14.00 %















Average tangible common equity

$ 1,761,300


$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

19.22 %


16.63 %

14.70 %

16.20 %

15.58 %










































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.



(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.







SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29042025003732001241ID1109488607

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search