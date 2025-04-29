Wesbanco Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Successful acquisition of Premier Financial combined with strong organic loan and deposit growth WHEELING, W.Va., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC ), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which included the closing of the previously announced Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition. WesBanco reported a net loss available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 of $11.5 million, or $(0.15) per share, which reflected the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the acquisition, as compared to net income of $33.2 million, or $0.56 per share, for the first quarter of 2024. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans and restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $51.2 million, or $0.66 per share, as compared to $33.2 million, or $0.56 per share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures). Under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") accounting standard, which ensures a forward-looking approach to credit risk, WesBanco was required to estimate and record expected credit losses over the life of the acquired PFC loans. At March 31, 2025, we recorded an allowance for credit losses of $88.5 million and a $59.4 million provision for the acquired loan portfolio. This required day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans is considered a non-recurring earnings impact as it is associated with the closing of the PFC acquisition and not indicative of operational or credit quality trends. The first quarter provision for credit losses was $68.9 million and the allowance for credit losses was $233.6 million at March 31st, which provided a coverage ratio of 1.25%, as compared to 1.10% as of December 31, 2024. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 1.88% of total portfolio loans.







For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2025

2024 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net (loss)/income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ (11,523)

$ (0.15)

$ 33,162

$ 0.56 Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans

46,926

0.60

-

- Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

15,808

0.21

-

- Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 51,211

$ 0.66

$ 33,162

$ 0.56 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2025:



Successfully closed the acquisition of PFC, on February 28th, creating a regional financial services institution with $27.4 billion in assets, significant economies of scale, and strong pro forma profitability metrics

Total organic loan growth was 7.8% year-over-year and 4.4% over the sequential quarter, annualized, and fully funded through deposit growth

Reflecting $5.9 billion of loans from PFC and organic growth, total loans increased 57.3% year-over-year to $18.7 billion

Total organic deposit growth was 6.8% year-over-year and 8.1% over the sequential quarter, annualized



Organic deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit, increased 4.8% year-over-year and 10.6% over the sequential quarter, annualized



Reflecting $6.9 billion of deposits from PFC and organic growth, total deposits increased 57.8% year-over-year to $21.3 billion

Average loans to average deposits were 89.3%, providing continued capacity to fund loan growth

Net interest margin of 3.35% increased 32 basis points sequentially, as PFC benefited the margin by approximately 25 basis points through interest mark accretion and securities restructuring

Reflecting the PFC acquisition and organic growth, Trust and Investment Services ("WTIS") assets under management increased to a record $7.0 billion and broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) increased to a record $2.4 billion

Efficiency ratio of 58.6% improved 803 basis points year-over-year and 261 basis points sequentially due to the benefits of the PFC acquisition, as well as a continued focus on expense management and driving positive operating leverage Key credit quality metrics continued to remain at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $20 billion and $50 billion)

"Our first quarter results demonstrate continued solid operational performance, as we again delivered strong organic loan and deposit growth while driving positive operating leverage. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet and net interest margin by funding loan growth with deposits and reducing higher-cost borrowings," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "This quarter also marked a significant milestone for WesBanco as we successfully completed our acquisition of Premier Financial Corp., a merger that expands and strengthens our market position and accelerates our long-term growth strategy. We are pleased to welcome Premier's talented team, loyal customers and strong community partners to WesBanco. As we move forward together, our teams are focused on executing a seamless integration and delivering on the full potential of the combined organization for all our stakeholders."

Balance Sheet

WesBanco's balance sheet, as of March 31, 2025, reflects both the PFC acquisition and organic growth. Total assets increased 54.2% year-over-year to $27.4 billion, including total portfolio loans of $18.7 billion and total securities of $4.3 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 57.3% year-over-year due to acquired PFC loans of $5.9 billion and organic growth of $0.9 billion, with $0.8 billion from the commercial teams. Commercial real estate payoffs totaled approximately $83 million during the first quarter of 2025. Securities, which represented 15.8% of total assets, increased $1 billion year-over-year due to the addition of PFC securities. In addition, approximately $775 million of lower coupon or variable rate PFC securities were sold and replaced with approximately $475 million of longer-term, higher coupon fixed rate securities.

Deposits of $21.3 billion increased 57.8% year-over-year due to acquired PFC deposits of $6.9 billion and organic growth. Total organic deposit growth was $922 million, or 6.8%, year-over-year and $285 million quarter-over-quarter which fully funded loan growth of $921 million and $138 million, respectively. Reflecting the addition of PFC deposits, which included $1.3 billion of certificates of deposit, total demand deposits represented 49% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 25%.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings totaled $1.5 billion, of which approximately 93% have 2025 maturities, increased $476.5 million, or 47.7%, from December 31, 2024, due to the addition of borrowings from PFC.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2025, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last five years. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 4 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 0.43%, while non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased 8 basis points to 0.30%.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The first quarter margin of 3.35% improved 32 basis points compared to the fourth quarter and 43 basis points on a year-over-year basis, through a combination of higher loan and securities yields, lower funding costs, and higher purchase accounting accretion. Despite higher-cost certificates of deposit from PFC, deposit funding costs of 255 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 decreased as compared to 271 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 256 basis points in the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the first quarter were 188 basis points. Interest rate mark accretion from the PFC acquisition, in addition to the securities restructuring, benefited the first quarter net interest margin by approximately 25 basis points.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $158.5 million, an increase of $44.6 million, or 39.1% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of a larger balance sheet from the PFC acquisition, loan growth, higher loan and securities yields, lower FHLB borrowings, and $9.1 million of purchase accounting accretion from acquisitions.

Non-Interest Income

For the first quarter of 2025, non-interest income of $34.7 million increased $4.0 million, or 13.2%, from the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of PFC which drove higher service charges on deposits, bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), digital banking income, and trust fees. Service charges on deposits increased $1.8 million year-over-year, reflecting the addition of PFC, fee income from new products and services and treasury management, and increased general consumer spending. BOLI increased $1.4 million year-over-year due to a $0.9 million death benefit received and the addition of PFC. Gross swap fees were $2.0 million in the first quarter, compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were a loss of $1.0 million compared to a gain of $0.8 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Reflecting the closing of the PFC acquisition on February 28th, non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $114.0 million, a $16.8 million, or 17.2%, increase year-over-year primarily due to the addition of the PFC expense base associated with approximately 900 employees and 70 financial centers. Equipment and software expense of $13.1 million, includes the additional cost of operating two core systems until conversion to one platform in mid-May. Amortization of intangible assets of $4.2 million increased $2.1 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. In conjunction with the February 28th closing of the PFC acquisition, WesBanco issued 28.7 million shares of common stock to acquire the outstanding shares of PFC, which increased total capital by $1.0 billion and, as anticipated, modestly impacted capital ratios. At March 31, 2025, Tier I leverage was 11.01%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 10.69%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 9.99%, and total risk-based capital was 13.59%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.47% due to strong earnings and the third quarter common equity raise.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 1119838. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on April 30, 2025 and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 14, 2025. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( ).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, or at WesBanco's website, . Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the businesses of WesBanco and Premier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Statements in this presentation with respect to the benefits of the merger between WesBanco and Premier, the parties' plans, obligations, expectations, and intentions, and the statements with respect to accretion, earn back of tangible book value, tangible book value dilution and internal rate of return, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: the businesses of WesBanco and Premier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized within the expected time frames; disruption from the merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of other business strategies; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; extended disruption of vital infrastructure; and other factors described in WesBanco's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC ) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.4 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.0 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.4 billion through our broker/dealer, as of March 31, 2025. Learn more at and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.













Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

































For the Three Months Ended

Statement of Income

March 31,

Interest and dividend income

2025

2024

% Change



Loans, including fees

$ 218,409

$ 166,974

30.8



Interest and dividends on securities:

















Taxable

22,247

17,404

27.8





Tax-exempt

4,529

4,586

(1.2)







Total interest and dividends on securities

26,776

21,990

21.8



Other interest income

8,047

6,369

26.3

Total interest and dividend income

253,232

195,333

29.6

Interest expense















Interest bearing demand deposits

29,377

25,590

14.8



Money market deposits

21,134

16,114

31.2



Savings deposits

7,359

7,667

(4.0)



Certificates of deposit

18,558

10,247

81.1







Total interest expense on deposits

76,428

59,618

28.2



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

13,034

17,000

(23.3)



Other short-term borrowings

1,122

674

66.5



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

4,129

4,075

1.3







Total interest expense

94,713

81,367

16.4

Net interest income

158,519

113,966

39.1



Provision for credit losses

68,883

4,014

NM

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

89,636

109,952

(18.5)

Non-interest income















Trust fees

8,697

8,082

7.6



Service charges on deposits

8,587

6,784

26.6



Digital banking income

5,404

4,704

14.9



Net swap fee and valuation income

961

1,563

(38.5)



Net securities brokerage revenue

2,701

2,548

6.0



Bank-owned life insurance

3,428

2,067

65.8



Mortgage banking income

1,140

693

64.5



Net securities (losses) / gains

(318)

537

(159.2)



Net (losses) / gains on other real estate owned and other assets

(40)

154

(126.0)



Other income

4,105

3,497

17.4







Total non-interest income

34,665

30,629

13.2

Non-interest expense















Salaries and wages

48,577

42,997

13.0



Employee benefits

12,970

12,184

6.5



Net occupancy

7,778

6,623

17.4



Equipment and software

13,050

10,008

30.4



Marketing

2,382

1,885

26.4



FDIC insurance

4,187

3,448

21.4



Amortization of intangible assets

4,223

2,092

101.9



Restructuring and merger-related expense

20,010

-

100.0



Other operating expenses

20,789

17,954

15.8







Total non-interest expense

133,966

97,191

37.8

(Loss) / Income before provision for income taxes

(9,665)

43,390

(122.3)



(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(673)

7,697

(108.7)

Net (Loss) / Income

(8,992)

35,693

(125.2)

Preferred stock dividends

2,531

2,531

-

Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders

$ (11,523)

$ 33,162

(134.7)













































Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 159,723

$ 115,185

38.7























Per common share data













Net (loss) / income per common share - basic

$ (0.15)

$ 0.56

(126.8)

Net (loss) / income per common share - diluted

(0.15)

0.56

(126.8)

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.66

0.56

17.9

Dividends declared

0.37

0.36

2.8

Book value (period end)

38.02

40.30

(5.7)

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.06

21.39

(6.2)

Average common shares outstanding - basic

76,830,460

59,382,758

29.4

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

77,020,592

59,523,679

29.4

Period end common shares outstanding

95,672,204

59,395,777

61.1

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000

150,000

-























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

NM = Not Meaningful





































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025

2024

% Change

















































Return on average assets









(0.22) % 0.75 % (129.33) %











Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)





0.96

0.75

28.00













Return on average equity









(1.45)

5.24

(127.67)













Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)





6.45

5.24

23.09













Return on average tangible equity (1)







(1.74)

9.85

(117.66)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



11.61

9.85

17.87













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





(1.89)

10.96

(117.24)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



12.56

10.96

14.60













Yield on earning assets (2)







5.33

4.98

7.03













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.78

2.98

(6.71)













Net interest spread (2)









2.55

2.00

27.50













Net interest margin (2)









3.35

2.92

14.73













Efficiency (1) (2)









58.62

66.65

(12.05)













Average loans to average deposits







89.32

88.67

0.73













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.08

0.20

(60.00)













Effective income tax rate







(6.96)

17.74

(139.23)









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

















2025

2024

2024

2024

2024









































Return on average assets









(0.22) % 1.01 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.75 %



Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)





0.96

1.02

0.79

0.66

0.75





Return on average equity









(1.45)

6.68

5.09

4.17

5.24





Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)





6.45

6.75

5.32

4.65

5.24





Return on average tangible equity (1)







(1.74)

11.49

9.07

7.93

9.85





Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



11.61

11.61

9.46

8.78

9.85





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





(1.89)

12.56

9.97

8.83

10.96





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



12.56

12.69

10.40

9.77

10.96





Yield on earning assets (2)







5.33

5.10

5.19

5.11

4.98





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.78

2.96

3.21

3.12

2.98





Net interest spread (2)









2.55

2.14

1.98

1.99

2.00





Net interest margin (2)









3.35

3.03

2.95

2.95

2.92





Efficiency (1) (2)









58.62

61.23

65.29

66.11

66.65





Average loans to average deposits







89.32

89.24

90.58

89.40

88.67





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans



0.08

0.13

0.05

0.07

0.20





Effective income tax rate







(6.96)

19.87

16.75

17.42

17.74





Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)





$ 6,951

$ 5,968

$ 6,061

$ 5,633

$ 5,601





Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)



$ 2,359

$ 1,852

$ 1,853

$ 1,780

$ 1,751









































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired





loans. See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully

















taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and













provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

March 31,



December 31, March 31, 2025 Assets





2025

2024

% Change 2024 to Dec. 31, 2024 Cash and due from banks

$ 245,897

$ 138,940

77.0 $ 142,271 72.8 Due from banks - interest bearing

845,818

370,729

128.1 425,866 98.6 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

28,217

13,074

115.8 13,427 110.2

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,149,043

2,119,272

48.6 2,246,072 40.2

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,002,796, $1,052,444

















and $1,006,817, respectively)

1,143,376

1,190,010

(3.9) 1,152,906 (0.8)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(137)

(183)

25.1 (146) 6.2

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,143,239

1,189,827

(3.9) 1,152,760 (0.8)



Total securities

4,320,499

3,322,173

30.1 3,412,259 26.6 Loans held for sale

243,281

12,472

NM 18,695 NM Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

10,501,846

6,754,933

55.5 7,326,681 43.3

Commercial and industrial

2,781,728

1,683,172

65.3 1,787,277 55.6

Residential real estate

3,930,667

2,469,357

59.2 2,520,086 56.0

Home equity

1,020,929

740,973

37.8 821,110 24.3

Consumer

438,578

224,732

95.2 201,275 117.9 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

18,673,748

11,873,167

57.3 12,656,429 47.5 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(233,617)

(129,190)

(80.8) (138,766) (68.4)



Net portfolio loans

18,440,131

11,743,977

57.0 12,517,663 47.3 Premises and equipment, net

281,493

232,630

21.0 219,076 28.5 Accrued interest receivable

108,778

78,564

38.5 78,324 38.9 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,754,703

1,130,175

55.3 1,124,016 56.1 Bank-owned life insurance

548,601

357,099

53.6 360,738 52.1 Other assets



623,182

385,976

61.5 385,390 61.7 Total Assets

$ 27,412,383

$ 17,772,735

54.2 $ 18,684,298 46.7























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,318,619

$ 3,938,610

35.0 $ 3,842,758 38.4

Interest bearing demand

5,000,881

3,529,691

41.7 3,771,314 32.6

Money market

4,875,384

2,189,769

122.6 2,429,977 100.6

Savings deposits

3,068,618

2,499,466

22.8 2,362,736 29.9

Certificates of deposit

3,028,893

1,339,237

126.2 1,726,932 75.4



Total deposits

21,292,395

13,496,773

57.8 14,133,717 50.6 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,476,511

1,100,000

34.2 1,000,000 47.7 Other short-term borrowings

147,804

72,935

102.7 192,073 (23.0) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

360,156

279,136

29.0 279,308 28.9



Total borrowings

1,984,471

1,452,071

36.7 1,471,381 34.9 Accrued interest payable

26,570

15,929

66.8 14,228 86.7 Other liabilities

327,368

269,600

21.4 274,691 19.2 Total Liabilities

23,630,804

15,234,373

55.1 15,894,017 48.7























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 100,000,000 and 200,000,000

















shares authorized; 95,672,204, 68,081,306 and 75,354,034 shares issued;

















95,672,204, 59,395,777 and 66,919,805 shares outstanding, respectively

199,313

141,834

40.5 156,985 27.0 Capital surplus

2,485,223

1,636,964

51.8 1,809,679 37.3 Retained earnings

1,145,396

1,154,307

(0.8) 1,192,091 (3.9) Treasury stock (0, 8,685,529 and 8,434,229 shares - at cost, respectively)

-

(302,264)

(100.0) (292,244) (100.0) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(190,710)

(234,922)

18.8 (218,632) 12.8 Deferred benefits for directors

(2,127)

(2,041)

(4.2) (2,082) (2.2) Total Shareholders' Equity

3,781,579

2,538,362

49.0 2,790,281 35.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 27,412,383

$ 17,772,735

54.2 $ 18,684,298 46.7

















































WESBANCO, INC.

























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)























Average balance sheet and























net interest margin analysis









For the Three Months Ended March 31,















2025



2024















Average Average



Average Average

Assets











Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing









$ 602,708 4.73 %

$ 375,268 5.70 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)









14,720,749 6.02



11,756,875 5.71

Securities: (2)

























Taxable











3,237,372 2.79



2,928,867 2.39

Tax-exempt (3)











733,105 3.17



759,797 3.07

Total securities











3,970,477 2.86



3,688,664 2.53

Other earning assets











61,393 6.69



60,920 6.92

Total earning assets (3)









19,355,327 5.33 %

15,881,727 4.98 % Other assets











2,303,025





1,822,538



Total Assets











$ 21,658,352





$ 17,704,265































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Interest bearing demand deposits









$ 4,166,005 2.86 %

$ 3,501,049 2.94 % Money market accounts











3,219,335 2.66



2,087,036 3.11

Savings deposits











2,605,145 1.15



2,480,710 1.24

Certificates of deposit











2,185,662 3.44



1,291,111 3.19

Total interest bearing deposits









12,176,147 2.55



9,359,906 2.56

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









1,168,981 4.52



1,243,407 5.50

Repurchase agreements











162,912 2.79



92,565 2.93

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt





305,309 5.48



279,103 5.87

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)







13,813,349 2.78 %

10,974,981 2.98 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits







4,303,915





3,898,990



Other liabilities











322,449





284,453



Shareholders' equity











3,218,639





2,545,841



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$ 21,658,352





$ 17,704,265



Taxable equivalent net interest spread









2.55 %



2.00 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin









3.35 %



2.92 %























































(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.6 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $6.9 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $2.3 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10



(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)





























Quarter Ended



Statement of Income Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,



Interest and dividend income 2025

2024

2024

2024

2024





Loans, including fees $ 218,409

$ 183,251

$ 184,215

$ 175,361

$ 166,974





Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 22,247

18,575

17,651

16,929

17,404







Tax-exempt 4,529

4,449

4,498

4,556

4,586









Total interest and dividends on securities 26,776

23,024

22,149

21,485

21,990





Other interest income 8,047

7,310

7,365

6,147

6,369



Total interest and dividend income 253,232

213,585

213,729

202,993

195,333



Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 29,377

27,044

28,139

26,925

25,590





Money market deposits 21,134

18,734

19,609

18,443

16,114





Savings deposits 7,359

7,271

8,246

7,883

7,667





Certificates of deposit 18,558

16,723

14,284

11,982

10,247









Total interest expense on deposits 76,428

69,772

70,278

65,233

59,618





Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 13,034

12,114

17,147

16,227

17,000





Other short-term borrowings 1,122

1,291

1,092

896

674





Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,129

3,902

4,070

4,044

4,075









Total interest expense 94,713

87,079

92,587

86,400

81,367



Net interest income 158,519

126,506

121,142

116,593

113,966





Provision for credit losses 68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014



Net interest income after provision for credit losses 89,636

126,653

116,344

106,052

109,952



Non-interest income























Trust fees 8,697

7,775

7,517

7,303

8,082





Service charges on deposits 8,587

8,138

7,945

7,111

6,784





Digital banking income 5,404

5,125

5,084

5,040

4,704





Net swap fee and valuation income/ (loss) 961

3,230

(627)

1,776

1,563





Net securities brokerage revenue 2,701

2,430

2,659

2,601

2,548





Bank-owned life insurance 3,428

2,512

2,173

2,791

2,067





Mortgage banking income 1,140

1,229

1,280

1,069

693





Net securities (losses) / gains (318)

61

675

135

537





Net (losses) / gains on other real estate owned and other assets (40)

193

(239)

34

154





Other income 4,105

5,695

3,145

3,495

3,497









Total non-interest income 34,665

36,388

29,612

31,355

30,629



Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 48,577

45,638

44,890

43,991

42,997





Employee benefits 12,970

11,856

11,522

10,579

12,184





Net occupancy 7,778

5,999

6,226

6,309

6,623





Equipment and software 13,050

10,681

10,157

10,457

10,008





Marketing 2,382

2,531

2,977

2,371

1,885





FDIC insurance 4,187

3,640

3,604

3,523

3,448





Amortization of intangible assets 4,223

2,034

2,053

2,072

2,092





Restructuring and merger-related expense 20,010

646

1,977

3,777

-





Other operating expenses 20,789

18,079

17,777

19,313

17,954









Total non-interest expense 133,966

101,104

101,183

102,392

97,191



(Loss) / Income before provision for income taxes (9,665)

61,937

44,773

35,015

43,390





(Benefit) provision for income taxes (673)

12,308

7,501

6,099

7,697



Net (Loss) / Income (8,992)

49,629

37,272

28,916

35,693



Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531



Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders $ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162

































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 159,723

$ 127,689

$ 122,338

$ 117,804

$ 115,185

































Per common share data





















Net (loss) / income per common share - basic $ (0.15)

$ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.56



Net (loss) / income per common share - diluted (0.15)

0.70

0.54

0.44

0.56



Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.66

0.71

0.56

0.49

0.56



Dividends declared 0.37

0.37

0.36

0.36

0.36



Book value (period end) 38.02

39.54

39.73

40.28

40.30



Tangible book value (period end) (1) 20.06

22.83

22.99

21.45

21.39



Average common shares outstanding - basic 76,830,460

66,895,834

64,488,962

59,521,872

59,382,758



Average common shares outstanding - diluted 77,020,592

66,992,009

64,634,208

59,656,429

59,523,679



Period end common shares outstanding 95,672,204

66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310

59,395,777



Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000



Full time equivalent employees 3,205

2,262

2,277

2,370

2,331

































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.





WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 11 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Asset quality data

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Non-performing assets:























Total non-performing loans



$ 81,489

$ 39,752

$ 30,421

$ 35,468

$ 32,919



Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,854

852

906

1,328

1,474



Total non-performing assets

$ 83,343

$ 40,604

$ 31,327

$ 36,796

$ 34,393





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 69,755

$ 45,926

$ 33,762

$ 20,237

$ 18,515



Loans past due 90 days or more

10,734

13,553

20,427

9,171

5,408



Total past due loans

$ 80,489

$ 59,479

$ 54,189

$ 29,408

$ 23,923





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 470,619

$ 242,000

$ 200,540

$ 179,621

$ 171,536



Classified loans

149,452

112,669

93,185

83,744

101,898



Total criticized and classified loans

$ 620,071

$ 354,669

$ 293,725

$ 263,365

$ 273,434





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.16 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.06

0.11

0.16

0.07

0.05

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.44

0.31

0.24

0.29

0.28

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.45

0.32

0.25

0.30

0.29

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.30

0.22

0.17

0.20

0.19

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 3.32

2.80

2.36

2.15

2.30





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 233,617

$ 138,766

$ 140,872

$ 136,509

$ 129,190

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 6,459

6,120

8,225

9,194

8,175

Provision for credit losses

68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 2,771

4,066

1,420

2,221

5,935





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.25 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 2.87 x 3.49 x 4.63 x 3.85 x 3.92 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.44 x 1.40 x 1.66 x 2.10 x 2.27 x



























































































Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

11.01 % 10.68 % 10.69 % 9.72 % 9.79 % Tier I risk-based capital

10.69

13.06

12.89

11.58

11.87

Total risk-based capital

13.59

15.88

15.74

14.45

14.76

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 9.99

12.07

11.89

10.58

10.84

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.86

15.09

14.84

14.21

14.38

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.03

9.52

9.67

8.37

8.50

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.47

8.70

8.84

7.52

7.63

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















WESBANCO, INC.





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Page 12





The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Return on average assets, excluding certain items:





















Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders $ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 15,808

510

1,562

2,984

-



Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) 46,926

-

-

-

-



Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items 51,211

47,608

36,303

29,369

33,162































Average total assets

$ 21,658,352

$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 17,704,265





























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 0.96 %

1.02 %

0.79 %

0.66 %

0.75 %





























Return on average equity, excluding certain items:





















Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders $ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 15,808

510

1,562

2,984

-



Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) 46,926

-

-

-

-



Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items 51,211

47,608

36,303

29,369

33,162































Average total shareholders' equity $ 3,218,639

$ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 2,545,841





























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 6.45 %

6.75 %

5.32 %

4.65 %

5.24 %





























Return on average tangible equity:





















Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders $ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 3,336

1,607

1,622

1,637

1,653



Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (8,187)

48,705

36,363

28,022

34,815































Average total shareholders' equity 3,218,639

2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,312,855)

(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)



Average tangible equity

$ 1,905,784

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903





























Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) -1.74 %

11.49 %

9.07 %

7.93 %

9.85 %































Average tangible common equity $ 1,761,300

$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) -1.89 %

12.56 %

9.97 %

8.83 %

10.96 %





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:





















Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders $ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 15,808

510

1,562

2,984

-



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 3,336

1,607

1,622

1,637

1,653



Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) 46,926

-

-

-

-



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles





















and excluding certain items 54,547

49,215

37,925

31,006

34,815































Average total shareholders' equity 3,218,639

2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,312,855)

(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)



Average tangible equity

$ 1,905,784

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 11.61 %

11.61 %

9.46 %

8.78 %

9.85 %































Average tangible common equity $ 1,761,300

$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 12.56 %

12.69 %

10.40 %

9.77 %

10.96 %





























Efficiency ratio:

























Non-interest expense

$ 133,966

$ 101,104

$ 101,183

$ 102,392

$ 97,191



Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (20,010)

(646)

(1,977)

(3,777)

-



Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 113,956

100,458

99,206

98,615

97,191































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 159,723

127,689

122,338

117,804

115,185



Non-interest income

34,665

36,388

29,612

31,355 0 30,629



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 194,388

$ 164,077

$ 151,950

$ 149,159 0 $ 145,814



Efficiency ratio

58.62 %

61.23 %

65.29 %

66.11 %

66.65 %

























































Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:





















Net (loss) / income available to common shareholders $ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

$ 26,385

$ 33,162



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 15,808

510

1,562

2,984

-



Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) 46,926

-

-

-

-

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items: $ 51,211

$ 47,608

$ 36,303

$ 29,369

$ 33,162





























Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:





















Net (loss) / income per common share - diluted $ (0.15)

$ 0.70

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.56



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.21

0.01

0.02

0.05

-



Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) 0.60

-

-

-

-

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items: $ 0.66

$ 0.71

$ 0.56

$ 0.49

$ 0.56

































































Period End









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Tangible book value per share:





















Total shareholders' equity $ 3,781,579

$ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279

$ 2,538,362



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,718,048)

(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)



Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity

1,919,047

1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274

1,270,720































Common shares outstanding 95,672,204

66,919,805

66,871,479

59,579,310

59,395,777





























Tangible book value per share

$ 20.06

$ 22.83

$ 22.99

$ 21.45

$ 21.39





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets:





















Total shareholders' equity $ 3,781,579

$ 2,790,281

$ 2,801,585

$ 2,544,279

$ 2,538,362



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,718,048)

(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)



Tangible equity

2,063,531

1,671,988

1,681,686

1,422,758

1,415,204



Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity

1,919,047

1,527,504

1,537,202

1,278,274

1,270,720































Total assets



27,412,383

18,684,298

18,514,169

18,128,375

17,772,735



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,718,048)

(1,118,293)

(1,119,899)

(1,121,521)

(1,123,158)



Tangible assets

$ 25,694,335

$ 17,566,005

$ 17,394,270

$ 17,006,854

$ 16,649,577





























Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.03 %

9.52 %

9.67 %

8.37 %

8.50 %





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.47 %

8.70 %

8.84 %

7.52 %

7.63 %

























































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.



















(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.















WESBANCO, INC.





















Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Page 13

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.





































Three Months Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:





















(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes $ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390



Add: provision for credit losses 68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 59,218

$ 61,790

$ 49,571

$ 45,556

$ 47,404





























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes $ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390



Add: provision for credit losses 68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 20,010

646

1,977

3,777

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 79,228

$ 62,436

$ 51,548

$ 49,333

$ 47,404





























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes $ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390



Add: provision for credit losses 68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 20,010

646

1,977 # 3,777

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 79,228

62,436

51,548 # 49,333

47,404































Average total assets

$ 21,658,352

$ 18,593,265

$ 18,295,583

$ 17,890,314

$ 17,704,265





























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.48 %

1.34 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.08 %





























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes $ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390



Add: provision for credit losses 68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 20,010

646

1,977 # 3,777

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 79,228

62,436

51,548 # 49,333

47,404































Average total shareholders' equity $ 3,218,639

$ 2,806,079

$ 2,715,461

$ 2,542,948

$ 2,545,841





























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 9.98 %

8.85 %

7.55 %

7.80 %

7.49 %





























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):





















(Loss) / Income before (benefit) / provision for income taxes $ (9,665)

$ 61,937

$ 44,773

$ 35,015

$ 43,390



Add: provision for credit losses 68,883

(147)

4,798

10,541

4,014



Add: amortization of intangibles 4,223

2,034

2,053

2,072

2,092



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 20,010

646

1,977 # 3,777

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 83,451

64,470

53,601 # 51,405

49,496































Average total shareholders' equity 3,218,639

2,806,079

2,715,461

2,542,948

2,545,841



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,312,855)

(1,119,060)

(1,120,662)

(1,122,264)

(1,123,938)



Average tangible equity

$ 1,905,784

$ 1,687,019

$ 1,594,799

$ 1,420,684

$ 1,421,903





























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 17.76 %

15.20 %

13.37 %

14.55 %

14.00 %































Average tangible common equity $ 1,761,300

$ 1,542,535

$ 1,450,315

$ 1,276,200

$ 1,277,419

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 19.22 %

16.63 %

14.70 %

16.20 %

15.58 %





















































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.







(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

















SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED