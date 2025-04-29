Westgate Park City Resort & Spa Sweeps 2025 Best Of State Awards, Setting Gold Standard For Hospitality And Dining In Utah

The Resort's Cumulative Total Soars to 87 Best of State Awards Over 13 Consecutive Years-A Jaw-Dropping Record of Consistent Excellence Unmatched in The Industry.

PARK CITY, Utah, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Park City Resort & Spa proudly announces its triumphant recognition at the 2025 Best of State Awards, securing eight top honors across an impressive array of categories.

As of 2025, Westgate Park City's cumulative total soars to 87 Best of State Awards over the last 13 consecutive years. These accolades celebrate the resort's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and its powerful impact on Utah's quality of life.

A beacon in the "Hospitality, Travel & Tourism" category, Westgate Park City was honored for being a premier alpine escape blending five-star service with direct access to the slopes and a wellness haven offering transformational experiences with every visit, while the resort's culinary prowess stole the show in the "Dining Establishments" category:



Best Ski Resort – Westgate Park City Resort & Spa

Best Destination Spa – Serenity Spa by Westgate

Fine Dining, Best Chef – Wayne Christian

Fine Dining, Best Steaks – Edge Steakhouse

Fine Dining, Best Wine List – Edge Steakhouse

Fine Dining, Best Wine Service – Edge Steakhouse

Casual Dining, Best American Pub – Drafts Burger Bar Casual Dining, Best Gourmet Burgers – Drafts Burger Bar

"To us, excellence isn't just an outcome, it's our culture, and it's driven by every one of our outstanding Team Members," said Clay Zellermayer, general manager of Westgate Park City Resort & Spa. "From mountain peaks, gourmet plates and serene spa days to hospitality with true heart, these honors serve as a testament to the passion, precision, and purpose that drive everything we do to provide memorable experiences for all."

The Best of State Awards reigns as Utah's premier recognition platform, created to highlight candidates that demonstrate achievement and excellence in their fields of endeavor (50%), employ innovative practices (30%), and elevate the state's overall quality of life (20%). Judged independently by a panel of more than 100, and with rigorous oversight from Gilbert & Stewart, P.C., the process ensures each nominee is assessed purely on merit-not competition.

"Earning 87 Best of State Awards over 13 years shows our mission to honor a legacy built on vision, dedication, and continued innovation in motion," said Peter Gianini, senior vice president of Resort Operations for Westgate Resorts. "We admire and applaud our Team Members at Westgate Park City, whose collective efforts made this tremendous milestone possible."

For more information about Westgate Park City Resort & Spa and its award-winning offerings, or to book a stay, visit .

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts .

