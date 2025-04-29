Using 'Truce' From May 8, Putin Aims To Ensure Safety Of His Guests In Moscow President's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) By declaring a temporary "truce", Vladimir Putin appears to be prioritizing the safety of his guests in Moscow while attempting to create the illusion of ongoing negotiations with the United States.

Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Brusylo said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"We can hardly talk about any strategy here. This is pure manipulation - a delay tactic. It's an attempt to confirm that they (Russians – ed.) are supposedly engaged in negotiations with the United States. However, I believe everything is much simpler. He (Putin – ed.) is merely trying to guarantee the safety of those guests who have expressed a desire to visit Red Square in Moscow, along with ensuring security for those who will accompany these distinguished guests. We should not expect any significant consequences from this," he said.

Brusylo also recalled that a proposal for a full ceasefire has been on the table since March 11.

"There is no logical explanation for why we need to wait for a specific date," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Putin announced a“truce” from May 8 to 10 in honor of Victory Day, a significant holiday in Russia. For this period, all hostilities on the part of the Russian Federation will allegedly be suspended.