403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Traffic Violations Down 72 Pct Amid New Law Enforcement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Traffic violations across Kuwait have plummeted by some 72 percent a week after the new law was enforced, interior ministry data showed on Tuesday, citing preliminary estimates.
Some 6,342 traffic violations were in the period from April 22 to 28, compared to the 22,651 recorded in the week preceding the enforcement of the new rules, according to the data.
The data went on to show that failing to buckle seatbelt violations had dropped a significant 71 percent in the wake of the new law, which is indicative of greater "safety awareness" among drivers, it added, while cell phone use when driving dropped by 86 percent as compared to the period prior to the enforcement of the stricter rules.
Driving on the wrong side of the road was another violation to have been largely curbed as a result of the new law, with such road antics falling by 89 percent after the new traffic rules were put in place, it showed. (end)
ajr
Some 6,342 traffic violations were in the period from April 22 to 28, compared to the 22,651 recorded in the week preceding the enforcement of the new rules, according to the data.
The data went on to show that failing to buckle seatbelt violations had dropped a significant 71 percent in the wake of the new law, which is indicative of greater "safety awareness" among drivers, it added, while cell phone use when driving dropped by 86 percent as compared to the period prior to the enforcement of the stricter rules.
Driving on the wrong side of the road was another violation to have been largely curbed as a result of the new law, with such road antics falling by 89 percent after the new traffic rules were put in place, it showed. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment