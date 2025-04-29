IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Kolkata Knight Riders kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Tuesday.
After being put into bat, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders made 204 for nine, thanks to some crucial knocks from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and Rinku Singh (36) as Mitchell Starc took three wickets for Delhi.
In reply, Delhi managed 190 for nine despite Faf du Plessis's 45-ball 62. Sunil Narine took three wickets for Kolkata.
