NBA Considering Relocating Academy From Australia To Indonesia Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: The NBA has expressed interest in relocating its basketball academy to Indonesia from Australia, according to local media reports quoting Indonesia's Youth and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo.

"The NBA wants its academy currently based in Australia to be moved to Indonesia due to the country's large basketball population," Ariotedjo said during the signing of an MOU between Indonesian Sport Promotion and the Indonesian Basketball Association in Jakarta on Tuesday.

He added that the NBA had conveyed this plan during a recent meeting with him in New York, where the league expressed a strong commitment to expanding its presence in Indonesia, including by opening a basketball academy.

According to Ariotedjo, Indonesia ranks among the top five countries globally in terms of basketball population, based on data from the International Basketball Federation. This data aligns with records from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which show basketball as one of the most popular sports in the country.

"Therefore, we, the government, will certainly not only support this plan but also be proactive in facilitating it," he said.

The minister called on the Indonesian Basketball Association and the Indonesian Sport Promotion to actively support the NBA's plans. "This opportunity needs to be welcomed for the advancement of basketball in Indonesia," he added.